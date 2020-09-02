Finance chief of Napa's Wineshipping wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

Demands of vintner clients shifted as soon as the coronavirus arrived, requiring a shift in Wineshipping’s focus and priorities.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring David Joyce with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 800

Professional background: 13 years at PwC; 5 years at Resource Environmental Solutions, 2 years at Wineshipping

Education: BBA – Texas A&M University

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

No significant changes. It has increased our level of business.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

We are having to be much more careful about social distancing and PPE in the warehouse to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: We had an unplanned spike in volumes related to COVID consistent with what our peak levels of shipping would be except that it happened nearly overnight. We were able to meet demand by working with clients.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Understand why you are performing certain tasks in finance. Understand the why’s and you’ll get a lot more out of it.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

We believe more and more wine and alcohol in general will be purchased online than today.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

In the past I’ve worked on (merger and acquisition) transactions I thought were bad, but I went along with it because that is what the company wanted to do. I wish I had trusted my instincts more.

What is your most memorable business experience?

My last company exited to a large (private equity) firm. Working on that taught me a lot and was a great experience.

What is your greatest business success?

At my current company, we were able to diligence and close a transformative deal during the COVID pandemic which was very challenging. The level of effort the entire team put into making this happen was a testament to our great team.

What was your toughest business decision?

My toughest decisions to date have been deciding when to leave a position that I enjoyed for riskier but better opportunities. Those decisions are always difficult, but I’ve also found that betting on yourself is never a bad way to go.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I really enjoy watching NASCAR.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

I’ve learned that you can’t invest too much in the status quo. Things can change rapidly. The best companies adapt to those changes and excel.

Tell us about your community involvement activities.

My wife and I enjoy animal and environmental related charities.

Quick takes

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Warren Buffet

Current reading: “The Black Company” by Glen Cook

Most want to meet: Barack Obama

Stress relievers: Fishing/Bocce

Favorite activities outside work: Fishing, golf, tennis