Fire triggers Journal conference postponement

Because of area wildfires, Impact Napa, a Business Journal virtual event scheduled to take place Wednesday, has been postponed and will be rescheduled. The event was to be free to the public.

The conference, “Connecting with Consumers during the Time of COVID,” was to have included a discussion moderated by Richard Mendelson, of Counsel for Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty. Panelists for the session was to be Lindsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa; Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery; and Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor for Raymond Cellars.

The Journal will post updates on the conference as they become available.