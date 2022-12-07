First Northern Bank to acquire Northern California branches spun off from Columbia–Umpqua merger

Columbia Bancorp (Nasdaq: COLB) on Wednesday announced an agreement with First Northern Bank to divest three Northern California branches.

Tacoma, Wash.-based Columbia reported last month that it would turn over branches located in Colusa in Colusa County as well as Orland and Willows, both in Glenn County. The locations collectively amount to $128 million in total deposits and about $4 million in loans, to the Solano County bank.

The agreement aims to satisfy a legal commitment made to the U.S. Department of Justice as a result of Columbia’s all-stock October 2021 merger with Umpqua Holdings, a Portland, Oregon, financial institution with 11 branches in the North Bay.

The sale is expected to close early next year, pending regulatory approval.

First Northern Bank President and CEO Louise Walker said she sees the absorbing of Columbia’s branches as a “natural fit” for the bank as it extends its reach along California’s Interstate 5 corridor.

The bank currently currently operates 11 branches, concentrated in California’s Central Valley.