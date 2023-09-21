First Republic Bank branch in Marin County among 22 closed after JPMorgan purchase

One First Republic Bank branch in the North Bay is among 22 in four states that have closed since JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired the troubled institution earlier this year.

The branch at 750 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Suite 1218, in Mill Valley’s Strawberry Village shopping center is among the locations noted as “permanently closed” out of 86 total offices listed on First Republic’s website. Four branches in Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Napa and San Rafael are still operating.

The locations marked as closed are in Marin County (one), San Francisco (seven sites), elsewhere in the Bay Area (four), Southern California (two), Wyoming (one), New York City (three) and Boston (two):

750 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Suite 1218, Mill Valley

6001 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco

One Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

405 Howard St., San Francisco

1809 Irving Street, San Francisco

653 Irving Street, San Francisco

1355 Market Street, Suite 140, San Francisco

1354 Castro Street, San Francisco

1400 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

1155 California Drive, Burlingame

3130 Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon

201 West El Camino Real, Sunnyvale

12070 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

12626 High Bluff Drive, San Diego

4050 W. Lake Creek Drive, Wilson, Wyoming

410 10th Ave., New York

225 Broadway, New York

320 Park Ave., New York

772 Boylston St., Boston

1 Post Office Square, Boston

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seized First Republic on May 1 and sold most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank.

This came amid stress on the financial sector sparked by a bank run in March that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a Sunnyvale institution picked up by First Citizens Bank. Stress on banks with a number of deposits above its limit of $250,000 led to the FDIC revisiting its rules.

JPMorgan in early summer said it would shutter 21 First Republic locations by year-end, Reuters reported June 1. The remaining First Republic locations will be rebranded as JPMorgan.

First Republic’s Mill Valley office occupied 2,847 square feet of Strawberry Village, according to space specifications posted by Edens. The Washington, D.C., retail real estate investment company purchased the 175,000-square-foot center a year ago and started renovations of the property in June of this year.

Locations of the First Republic branch closures were first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

Business Journal Staff Reporter Susan Wood contributed to this report.