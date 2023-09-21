First Republic Bank branch in Marin County among 22 closed after JPMorgan purchase
One First Republic Bank branch in the North Bay is among 22 in four states that have closed since JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired the troubled institution earlier this year.
The branch at 750 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Suite 1218, in Mill Valley’s Strawberry Village shopping center is among the locations noted as “permanently closed” out of 86 total offices listed on First Republic’s website. Four branches in Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Napa and San Rafael are still operating.
The locations marked as closed are in Marin County (one), San Francisco (seven sites), elsewhere in the Bay Area (four), Southern California (two), Wyoming (one), New York City (three) and Boston (two):
- 750 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Suite 1218, Mill Valley
- 6001 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco
- One Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
- 405 Howard St., San Francisco
- 1809 Irving Street, San Francisco
- 653 Irving Street, San Francisco
- 1355 Market Street, Suite 140, San Francisco
- 1354 Castro Street, San Francisco
- 1400 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek
- 1155 California Drive, Burlingame
- 3130 Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon
- 201 West El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
- 12070 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City
- 12626 High Bluff Drive, San Diego
- 4050 W. Lake Creek Drive, Wilson, Wyoming
- 410 10th Ave., New York
- 225 Broadway, New York
- 320 Park Ave., New York
- 772 Boylston St., Boston
- 1 Post Office Square, Boston
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seized First Republic on May 1 and sold most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank.
This came amid stress on the financial sector sparked by a bank run in March that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a Sunnyvale institution picked up by First Citizens Bank. Stress on banks with a number of deposits above its limit of $250,000 led to the FDIC revisiting its rules.
JPMorgan in early summer said it would shutter 21 First Republic locations by year-end, Reuters reported June 1. The remaining First Republic locations will be rebranded as JPMorgan.
First Republic’s Mill Valley office occupied 2,847 square feet of Strawberry Village, according to space specifications posted by Edens. The Washington, D.C., retail real estate investment company purchased the 175,000-square-foot center a year ago and started renovations of the property in June of this year.
Locations of the First Republic branch closures were first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.
Business Journal Staff Reporter Susan Wood contributed to this report.