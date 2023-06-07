Sonoma County 1st responder help nonprofit founder wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Susan Farren’s first job as an Emergency Medical Technician came when she was 18 after growing up in Sonoma and attending Santa Rosa Junior College.

She worked two years in Santa Rosa, and completed Stanford University’s paramedic program in 1984.

She has served as a supervisor, clinical manager and consultant providing education to paramedics, contract medical oversight and quality assurance services to fire departments and ambulance companies. After a cancer diagnosis, this single mother of five started researching cancer statistics and other issues, such as burnout and PTSD, among at-risk responders and wanted to help them overcome these concerns. Farren sold her home in Rohnert Park and used proceeds to start the nonprofit First Responders Resiliency, Inc. in 2018.

What are you most proud of regarding your organization?

In just five years we trained nearly 8,000 first responders and their families nationwide and won multiyear contracts with CAL FIRE. We purchased 18 acres in Cotati to build our First Responders Resiliency Center.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced?

Few women worked in public safety when I began in 1980. I was occasionally misunderstood and often underestimated. My greatest skills are integrity, consistency ad great sense of humor. I was eventually accepted and respected for my work enthusiasm.

What advice would you give young professionals to be leaders in your profession?

You determine your success in life. Be faithful to your values and work, have integrity and honor in your craft, make no excuses, blame no one, believe in yourself — and become the leader you’ve always dreamed you could be.

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of and why?

The incredible gift of being able to mother my five children. Children who have supported me every step of this journey and are, without a doubt, the greatest joy of my life, personal or professional — bar none.