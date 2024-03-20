First Sonoma County BMX bike track to open at Petaluma Speedway later this year

A new BMX bike track is heading to Petaluma Speedway later this summer and will be the first official USA BMX sanctioned track in Sonoma County.

“We are excited to bring a BMX Track to Petaluma and grateful to the community members who are bringing it to life,” Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell said in a news release. “Activities for youth and families, economic development, activating our fairgrounds — Petaluma Speedway BMX checks all the right boxes. I can’t wait to see my grandkids out there!”

BMX, or bicycle motocross, is a type of off-road cycling and typically takes place on a dirt track.

The Petaluma track at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds is the result of one large partnership between USA BMX, Petaluma Speedway BMX, Action Sports Design and the city of Petaluma.

It will bring a 1,300-foot, USA BMX-sanctioned track to the center of Petaluma Speedway and is expected to break ground ideally in July, if the permits are approved in time.

“We felt like it would be really cool to have something like a track for people to use,” Bobby Esquivel, track director for Speedway BMX and expert BMX rider, said. “(Petaluma Speedway) is a prime location … so our goal is to show everybody how to use the fairgrounds property better and still keep some of the cool stuff built off Petaluma’s history.”

The USA BMX affiliation gives the speedway access to people who have designed, built and managed over 3,000 BMX tracks across the world, a blanket insurance policy for the track and the ability to hold at least one state, regional or national race per year.

The track will also be open to the public and for BMX team practices and local races.

It will be managed by its own nonprofit and board of directors, which Esquivel said is still being organized. He said they’re hoping to raise $200,000 in donations to cover the costs of permitting and construction. So far, around $16,000 has been raised.

USA BMX was launched in 1977 and operates more than 300 tracks across the country. The next closest USA BMX-sanctioned track is in Napa. But that track is mostly geared toward league events and competitions.

Justin Travis, the director of business development with USA BMX, said BMX is growing in popularity across the country.

“The demand is in every single city and town around the country, and the only limiting factor is facility access,” said Travis. “Petaluma is giving its residents a safe place to ride and be part of an organized sport, and we can’t wait for them to be up and running.”

