Food, beverage entrepreneur of Sonoma County’s Wedland wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“As a blind guy, I generally need to work harder and longer hours to accomplish what my sighted peers do in less time. I am very proud that I, along with my amazing business partner, Justin Vallandingham, started and run a successful business and have worked with several Fortune 100 companies.”

So what is the greatest challenge for Wedler, who has been without sight since he was born?

”My greatest challenge has been explaining to perspective clients what I do in a clear, concise, and unambiguous manner. In the past year or so, I’m excited to have honed my elevator pitch and more concisely explain what I do.”

With a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from UC Davis, he founded a nonprofit organization to lead annual chemistry camps for blind and visually impaired students. He developed, “Tasting in the Dark,” a truly blindfolded wine experience. Wedler is also is a partner at Senspoint, a creative and marketing firm.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“For me, the best thing about being a businessperson under the age of 40 is the ability to take risks, learn from those risks, and develop into a stronger, more well-rounded businessperson. My past ten years have been full of learning. I love making mistakes and learning from those mistakes. I am invigorated by taking challenges. When we succeed at challenges, the confidence we gain from succeeding springboards us to take on the next challenge.

The worst thing about being a businessperson under 40 is the lack of experience. When I talk about business with people who have been at it longer, they inherently know more than I do. I am a life-long learner and look forward to all the learning in my future.”