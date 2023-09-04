Food scraps to new revenue: These business owners are leaning into the ‘upcycling’ movement

Gia Baiocchi has been reusing leftover pulp at The Nectary since the day she opened her Sebastopol-based juicing and plant-based food business in 2014.

“We do pretty massive amounts of juicing — gallons of juicing, and so we do a couple of different things with the pulp that is remaining,” said Baiocchi, who employs 20 people.

Some of it goes into The Nectary’s variety of dehydrated flaxseed crackers.

“We add some of the juice pulp into that for added flavor and fiber and, obviously, repurposing of food waste that still has nutritional value in it,” said Baiocchi, who has a second store in Healdsburg.

It’s not just pulp from juice that finds new life.

The Nectary also buys locally grown almonds to make organic almond milk. The pulp that remains from the milk is dehydrated and ground into flour, and becomes an ingredient for scones and protein bars, she said.

What Baiocchi is doing at The Nectary is called “upcycling”— finding new uses for food that otherwise would go to waste.

The upcycling movement is gaining momentum across the country, and it’s one organization’s mission to speed that along.

Advocating for preservation

More than 30% of all food produced globally is lost or goes to waste, according to the Upcycled Food Association, a Denver-based nonprofit founded in 2019 by ReFed, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste by advancing data-driven solutions.

In the U.S. alone, more than 35 million tons of food is wasted by Americans every year — about 40% of the country’s food production — at a cost to the national economy of more than $200 billion, according to the Upcycled Food Association in a June report published by The Associated Press.

To change that, the organization advocates for its more than 260 members by focusing on growing the upcycled economy. It does that by raising awareness through research, capital investments, and coordinating food surplus and byproducts with upcycling manufacturers.

A key proponent of the upcycling mission, the group says, is about “tackling the interconnected crises of food waste and climate change.”

Learning and educating

Hector Saldivar, owner of Tia Lupita in Tiburon, joined the Upcycled Food Association three years ago after introducing a grain-free tortilla that uses okara flour, harvested from the pulp leftover from soymilk processing.

“You’re elevating something that was waste into a superfood-status upcycled ingredient, and that is just fascinating,” Saldivar said. “(I’m glad) I was able to contribute a little bit.”

Launched in 2017, Tia Lupita makes small-batch hot sauces and a line of cactus tortillas and tortilla chips. Saldivar said business is up 70% year to date and is in full growth mode. He is currently in the process of hiring what will be the company’s sixth employee.

For Saldivar, upcycling was a natural next step in his commitment to sustainability, which he said is “very important.”

“For me, as a Mexican, the most sustainable plant in the world is cactus … so we came up with this delicious cactus tortilla.”

Entering the world of upcycling, however, has come with challenges.

The upcycled okara flour contains a lot of fiber from the leftover pulp, so it isn’t malleable. That means it isn’t easy to roll when making tortillas.

“It’s not only okara flour, but any other upcycling flours in the market should have the same issue,” Saldivar said. “We’re trying to process and work with all the pulp and waste.”

More broadly, the challenges really speak to an innovative product that doesn’t yet have a lot of processing efficiencies or demand, and isn’t part of the supply chain, Saldivar said.

Because of those issues, upcycled flour is considered a premium product so it’s more expensive.

It’s worth it to him.

Last year, Saldivar had an opportunity to speak about upcycling and sustainability with a group of graduate students at UC Davis Graduate School of Management’s food and agriculture industry immersion program.

“One of the questions I got from one of the students was, ‘Well, you're working with waste, so the perception of a consumer should be that the product should be cheaper,’” he said. “That kind of stopped me in my tracks. I had never thought about it from that point of view.”

The take-away for Saldivar? Messaging about how upcycling can benefit consumers is “another big bullet point of a challenge.”

The experiment continues

In 2015, The Republic of Tea introduced its collection of Sonoma-branded iced teas using an upcycled ingredient that’s right in line with Wine Country.

“We take fine-wine grape skins and use them as the base for the (Sonoma) ice teas,” said Kristina Tucker, minister of commerce and enlightenment, and vice president of sales and communication at Novato-based The Republic of Tea. The company employs 130 people and is in “steady growth mode,” she noted.