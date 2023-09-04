Food scraps to new revenue: These business owners are leaning into the ‘upcycling’ movement

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 4, 2023, 7:00AM
September 4, 2023

Gia Baiocchi has been reusing leftover pulp at The Nectary since the day she opened her Sebastopol-based juicing and plant-based food business in 2014.

“We do pretty massive amounts of juicing — gallons of juicing, and so we do a couple of different things with the pulp that is remaining,” said Baiocchi, who employs 20 people.

Some of it goes into The Nectary’s variety of dehydrated flaxseed crackers.

“We add some of the juice pulp into that for added flavor and fiber and, obviously, repurposing of food waste that still has nutritional value in it,” said Baiocchi, who has a second store in Healdsburg.

It’s not just pulp from juice that finds new life.

The Nectary also buys locally grown almonds to make organic almond milk. The pulp that remains from the milk is dehydrated and ground into flour, and becomes an ingredient for scones and protein bars, she said.

What Baiocchi is doing at The Nectary is called “upcycling”— finding new uses for food that otherwise would go to waste.

The upcycling movement is gaining momentum across the country, and it’s one organization’s mission to speed that along.

Advocating for preservation

More than 30% of all food produced globally is lost or goes to waste, according to the Upcycled Food Association, a Denver-based nonprofit founded in 2019 by ReFed, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste by advancing data-driven solutions.

In the U.S. alone, more than 35 million tons of food is wasted by Americans every year — about 40% of the country’s food production — at a cost to the national economy of more than $200 billion, according to the Upcycled Food Association in a June report published by The Associated Press.

To change that, the organization advocates for its more than 260 members by focusing on growing the upcycled economy. It does that by raising awareness through research, capital investments, and coordinating food surplus and byproducts with upcycling manufacturers.

A key proponent of the upcycling mission, the group says, is about “tackling the interconnected crises of food waste and climate change.”

Learning and educating

Hector Saldivar, owner of Tia Lupita in Tiburon, joined the Upcycled Food Association three years ago after introducing a grain-free tortilla that uses okara flour, harvested from the pulp leftover from soymilk processing.

“You’re elevating something that was waste into a superfood-status upcycled ingredient, and that is just fascinating,” Saldivar said. “(I’m glad) I was able to contribute a little bit.”

Launched in 2017, Tia Lupita makes small-batch hot sauces and a line of cactus tortillas and tortilla chips. Saldivar said business is up 70% year to date and is in full growth mode. He is currently in the process of hiring what will be the company’s sixth employee.

For Saldivar, upcycling was a natural next step in his commitment to sustainability, which he said is “very important.”

“For me, as a Mexican, the most sustainable plant in the world is cactus … so we came up with this delicious cactus tortilla.”

Entering the world of upcycling, however, has come with challenges.

The upcycled okara flour contains a lot of fiber from the leftover pulp, so it isn’t malleable. That means it isn’t easy to roll when making tortillas.

“It’s not only okara flour, but any other upcycling flours in the market should have the same issue,” Saldivar said. “We’re trying to process and work with all the pulp and waste.”

More broadly, the challenges really speak to an innovative product that doesn’t yet have a lot of processing efficiencies or demand, and isn’t part of the supply chain, Saldivar said.

Because of those issues, upcycled flour is considered a premium product so it’s more expensive.

It’s worth it to him.

Last year, Saldivar had an opportunity to speak about upcycling and sustainability with a group of graduate students at UC Davis Graduate School of Management’s food and agriculture industry immersion program.

“One of the questions I got from one of the students was, ‘Well, you're working with waste, so the perception of a consumer should be that the product should be cheaper,’” he said. “That kind of stopped me in my tracks. I had never thought about it from that point of view.”

The take-away for Saldivar? Messaging about how upcycling can benefit consumers is “another big bullet point of a challenge.”

The experiment continues

In 2015, The Republic of Tea introduced its collection of Sonoma-branded iced teas using an upcycled ingredient that’s right in line with Wine Country.

“We take fine-wine grape skins and use them as the base for the (Sonoma) ice teas,” said Kristina Tucker, minister of commerce and enlightenment, and vice president of sales and communication at Novato-based The Republic of Tea. The company employs 130 people and is in “steady growth mode,” she noted.

The upcycled grape skins are alcohol-free and come in three varieties: rosé, chardonnay and cabernet. Other ingredients such as strawberry, hibiscus and orange peel are added for additional flavor, “so that you can have this delicious iced tea with the base of an ingredient that otherwise would be discarded,” Tucker said.

The Sonoma-branded iced teas marked the Novato-based tea company’s entrée into upcycling, a natural next step for a company that has been committed to environmental sustainability since its 1992 founding, Tucker said, noting the company is a member of the Upcycled Food Association.

“I think a great example would be our signature round, unbleached paper-tea bags with no unnecessary strings, tags or staples — just very simple,” she said. “Our tins are made of steel; they're easy to recycle. They're great to reuse.”

The Republic of Tea’s second foray into upcycling came in 2019. That’s when the company experimented with roots, stems and other parts of plants that wouldn't typically be used in teas and were otherwise destined for the dumpster.

The collection was called root-to-petal.

“I think we were too early to market, which is not uncommon for the Republic of Tea. We love to innovate, but sometimes we innovate before its time,” Tucker said.

“So, now we're continuing to look for similar ingredients that the consumer might want to learn more about and be interested in tasting, and having a tea experience with.”

Back at The Nectary, owner and founder Baiocchi continues to innovate with upcycling, and anything else she can do to help reduce food waste.

It’s in her DNA.

“As a business owner and somebody who is in the public eye, it's my responsibility to have practices that don't do harm to the environment,” said Baiocchi, noting she is satisfied with The Nectary’s steady level of business.

“I have a quadruple bottom line, and it starts with purpose, then planet, then people, then profit. My business is based on that value system, and I’ve never faltered from that.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.

