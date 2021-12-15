Subscribe

For North Bay Credit Union CEO, going against the grain on cannabis banking is OK with him

KATHRYN REED
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 15, 2021, 10:00AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The North Bay Credit Union CEO Chris Call rocked the financial world by allowing the cannabis industry to open accounts.

With marijuana still a federally illegal drug, bankers routinely shy away from taking in cannabis industry cash.

Not Call. He believes in helping legitimize this sector of the business community that is operating legally in California.

“We could grow exponentially if regulators would allow us to. They have put stipulations on how much we can grow and how fast we can grow,” Call said.

The credit union, which came into being in 1948, is the oldest such institution in Sonoma County. In 2020 it also began serving anyone who lives or works in Marin, Solano and Napa counties.

Call expects net income for the credit union this year to be approximately $2 million.

Besides wanting regulators to loosen their grip on the banking world, the 62-year-old Call has other ideas about his industry, which he shares below with the North Bay Business Journal.

What trends that affect your industry keep you up at night?

The burden of government regulation. We are regulated by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. They regulate all financial institutions in the state of California. It’s just very difficult dealing with them because we are a fairly progressive institution and regulators don’t like progressiveness, they like traditionalists.

A lot of it centers around the cannabis industry. There is a tremendous need in the state for cannabis banking services. There is not enough supply for the industry side.

The banking industry overall, but DFPI in particular, is a very conservative, traditional body and has a mindset that I think belongs in the 1980s.

If you could change one government regulation, what would it be and why?

Federal legalization of cannabis. The majority of Americans support it, it would level the playing field between state licensed cannabis operators and those operating illegally, it would promote economic activity, increase tax revenues, enhance public safety and free up the justice system from unnecessary prosecution of users and purveyors of cannabis.

What led you to decide to allow North Bay Credit Union to handle transactions from the cannabis industry?

Our concern for public safety was the prime motivator. The growing number of cannabis operators in the North Bay who were forced to store and transport cash unsafely because banks wouldn’t take their money created an incentive for crime and violence.

As a supporter of our community since 1948, we felt obligated to help solve the problem rather than contribute to it. We have since taken in over $1 billion in cash that would have otherwise been left exposed and vulnerable.

What have been the positive as well as negative repercussions from that decision?

In addition to contributing to the safety of our community, we have helped business owners normalize and grow their operations, which promotes economic vitality in our community. We’ve also been recognized nationally as pioneers and leaders in the cannabis banking area.

Negatives are that we are now under our regulator’s microscope and have had to dedicate enormous resources to our compliance efforts.

What is your opinion about the future of the national economy? And how will that affect your business?

The excesses of government expenditures will put the U.S. at the mercy of creditor nations like China. Financial markets will become increasingly more sensitive to geo-political events that are beyond our control.

What concerns do you have for your business and industry looking out five years?

The rise in consumer debt is alarming and too many people are living on a shoestring. Our society has veered heavily toward consumption and less on production, which is an unsustainable position.

You are in the business of giving loans, therefore helping people have debt. What role does North Bay Credit Union have in being a moral compass for who gets a loan?

We are in the business of trying to help people achieve their financial objectives. We as a credit union, as opposed to large traditional banks, take a personal approach to their financial situation. We can provide counseling about a person’s debt situation as opposed to a commercial bank that pushes papers across the desk.

With a credit union there is the hands-on personal aspect to working with our members.

What is your approach to making business decisions that are tough and important?

Consult with key stakeholders and advisers, research issues, pull the trigger. Review, reassess, revise as needed.

What qualities do you admire in other executives that you've tried to emulate?

Visionary, decisiveness, compassion.

What was the hardest lesson you learned early in your career which you now recognize as an important one?

A job title does not endow you with wisdom required for that job. Humility and willingness to learn become increasingly important the higher up the corporate ladder you go.

What would you re-do in your career if you could and why?

I would have pursued my entrepreneurial interests sooner. I enjoy the challenge of creating and building businesses.

I owned a gym for many years and really enjoyed operating that gym. I ended up selling it when I became CEO of the credit union (in 2014).

Being CEO of a relatively small credit union is very entrepreneurial. It does not have the level of bureaucracy you would find in a larger bank. The board of directors allows me a fair amount of freedom to pursue strategic initiatives.

What from your childhood was a clear sign you would one day have an executive leadership position?

I was a serial student government leader in junior high and high school.

What are you doing to attract employees? What do they want? What are you providing that you weren’t pre-pandemic?

Our biggest selling point is the progressive things we are doing as an institution that set us apart from other banks and credit unions. This creates many opportunities for career advancement and growth. We have moved many of our positions to full-time remote from home.

Are wages the answer to recruiting great talent? Why or why not?

Salaries are the pretty bauble in the storefront window that get people to walk in the door, but it is the company culture, the opportunity to be part of something interesting and exciting and the potential to make a difference that seals the deal.

What are the benefits and drawbacks to being located in the North Bay and doing business here?

The North Bay has a rich diversity in economy, geography, and people. The North Bay’s close proximity to urban areas is convenient, yet it is not too close to suffer the downside of those areas. The high housing cost is the biggest drawback and prevents many of our youth from staying in the area to start their careers.

What was your first job? What was your first career job?

I was mowing my neighbor’s lawn at age 12 for $5/week. My first paycheck job was a grocery store bagger in high school. After college, I worked for a large CPA firm in San Francisco.

When you were a child, teenager, even in college, is this the job you thought you would have one day? If not, what were your earlier career aspirations?

I had planned on becoming a lawyer, but switched to business after an illuminating business law class in college. Accounting led me to banking, where I’ve spent the last 30 years.

What advice would you give someone just starting his or her career in your industry?

Arrive early, do more than is expected of you, show initiative, and listen more than you talk.

You have attended the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy in Spain. Is there anything about tennis that translates to the board room or vice versa?

There’s a saying in tennis, “Play the ball, don’t let the ball play you” meaning that you need to proactively prepare for each shot to control the point and the tempo of the game. In both tennis and business, if you aren’t constantly moving in anticipation of your opponent’s move, you will get caught in the weak position of playing catch up.

