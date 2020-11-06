Foraging whales delay Northern California commercial crab season for 2nd straight year

Ben Platt looked forward to pushing off for crab season in his new boat, one he named for his wife, Heidi.

But he’ll have to wait. Citing whale migration, the state on Wednesday night delayed the commercial season’s start to at least Dec. 1 along the coast from Sea Ranch at the northwest corner of Sonoma County south.

It’s one thing after another for crab fishermen, which represent a resilient group.

The job is rough, cold and dangerous. In recent years, the season was affected by traces of neurotoxins such as domoic acid that cause shellfish poisonings. And like most things in life, the COVID-19 crisis even made bringing Dungeness crab to market more difficult because international trade came to a screeching halt last January.

But more than anything, whales are the largest consideration for a do-or-die season.

When they become tangled in fishing gear, the mammals may injure themselves or get permanently caught with no escape.

The commercial season was due to start Nov. 15 for those south of Gualala Point near Point Arena. The zone north to the Oregon border may begin on time Dec. 1. Recreational fishermen could start throwing out their crab pots Nov. 7.

“We support any decision that will allow for the best commercial crab fishing season opportunities for our fishermen,” said Platt, the Crab Fishermen’s Association president. The Sonoma County native who now launches out of Crescent City commended the state’s decision, calling it “prudent” and better at least than scrapping the entire season.

“We’re doing everything we can these days to avoid the species. The whale populations have skyrocketed,” he added.

For good reason, weather watchers note. The storms that traditionally churn up the water this time of year disburse the anchovies the whales feed on. But the disturbances have failed to hit the Pacific Coast like previous years. Therefore, the whales are taking their time to move out and heading to their winter nesting grounds in Baja California Sur’s Magdalena Bay.

“If the whales stick around, we’re screwed,” said Mike Conroy, executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations. “The whales are here late this season.”

Like the food web, the connection between Mother Nature, humans and mammals can collide. The Pacific Coast is experiencing the early formation of a building La Nina, a tropical weather phenomenon off the shores of South America that is expected to bring a dry, warm winter this year, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center reported on Oct. 15.

The seasons are characterized as a roller coaster ride for the state and its ocean fishermen for an industry that hails a 15.6 million-pound bounty equating to $51.8 million along the Pacific Coast in 2019. The prior year saw 18.8 million pounds worth $63.5 million come in to shore, the federation reported.

Recent entanglements over the last five years have prompted a series of actions by the state and a lawsuit against California Fish and Wildlife by the Center for Biological Diversity in Oakland. After negotiations with the state, the suit was settled.

Fish and Wildlife officials helped form a whale working group consisting of other stakeholders ranging from environmentalists to fishermen.

From that, Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, drafted Senate Bill 1309. It permits the Fish and Wildlife director to delay the opening of the season “in specified situations and regulates the taking of Dungeness crab during the delays.”

And no one in the working group wants to further postpone the season — or worse.

If whale populations threaten further entanglements, California Department of Fish & Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham could crush the season by closing it for good.

“While no one wants to delay the season, (Fish & Wildlife) and the working group feel a delay is necessary to reduce the risk of entanglement,” Bonham said, after declaring the delay Wednesday night.

Last season ended early on May 15, while these regulations were worked on. This year marks the first year of the rules, outlined in a 66-page document, that dictates how the fishermen operate, from their boat’s distance from a whale to the number of pots they can use.

Most stakeholders agree the regulations in the Risk Assessment Mitigation Program — referred to as RAMP — represent improvements in working relations between parties.

“The number of humpback whale populations is going up. This is a work in progress. We needed best practices when in 2014 to 2016 there was an increase in entanglements. They raised a red flag,” said Ryan Bartling, a Fish and Wildlife senior environmental scientist with the state’s marine division.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division, 22 whale entanglements were reported in 2016 on the West Coast. Last year, there was one.

The whales’ snowbird behavior has caught the attention of marine biologists.

“Generally the number of entanglements have gone up, but last year, they’re down. There’s a lot of discussion that even though we’re seeing less, the reality is, we know we’re not seeing them all,” said Justin Viezbicke, the California Stranding Network coordinator.