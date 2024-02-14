Former owners of Sonoma restaurant Reel & Brand headed for court

The co-owners of Reel & Brand restaurant in Sonoma have filed suit against their former business partners, alleging they embezzled company funds from the popular eatery, which closed in October 2022.

William Jeffrey Spencer and Jennifer Spencer of Sonoma filed the civil suit Jan. 4 in Sonoma County Superior Court.

It names their business partner, Kevin Kress, and a former employee, Emily Schiffman, who according to the suit, also held an ownership share.

The suit lists seven causes of action, including civil conspiracy, breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment.

Kress, in an email to the Index-Tribune, denied the accusations and said he and Schiffman will be vindicated in court.

“Only the (Spencers’) story is out,” Kress said. “Wait for it and you will see something else. Emily and I look forward to disproving each and every allegation in court.”

According to court documents, the Spencers are being represented by attorneys John Loveman and Daniel Raff, who declined to comment.

Once called Little Switzerland, the space at 401 Grove Street in Sonoma reopened as The Reel Fish House & Grille in 2017 and was purchased in 2018 by the Spencers and Kress.

Together, they formed a company called Just Kiddin’ Inc. February 2018, to purchase the space. They rebranded the restaurant as Reel & Brand in 2019.

Both Kress and the Spencers held equal ownership of the business, and each contributed $50,000 to the purchase, according to the suit.

Their company took a Small Business Administration loan for $685,400 for the balance of the purchase. Both the Spencer’s and Kress used their homes as collateral, according to the suit.

Schiffman was a waitress at the restaurant and, according to the suit, was romantically involved with Kress and was a shareholder.

The suit alleges that Kress became the on-site operating manager at a salary of $80,000 a year. The partners agreed that the Spencers would not receive salaries and would maintain the company’s books and records, excluding payroll.

The Spencers said they started to notice missing invoices, deposit slips and check copies as well as unreadable checks in 2019. The suit also alleges that Schiffman was signing Kress’s name on checks without authorization.

In the complaint, the Spencers accuse Kress of “out-of-control spending” that led to the depletion of the business’s operating line of credit by June 2019.

At that point, the suit alleges, Kress started using personal credit cards and taking reimbursements with a balance of over $80,000 on his statements.

The Spencers said they made an additional loan of $40,000 to the corporation to cover ongoing and past due expenses, according to the court documents.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the restaurant closed on multiple occasions. The Spencers claimed the restaurant’s inventory, including cash, food and liquor disappeared during these times.

The Spencers’ also claim Kress upped his salary to $100,000, and when the business hired a consultant, Kress was advised to stop taking a salary as it was not sustainable for the business.

Kress then allegedly awarded Schiffman an annual salary of $100,000 as a waitress.

A case management conference for the civil case will be held on May, 9 at the Superior Court of Sonoma County.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@sonomanews.com.