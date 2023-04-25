Founder and clinic director of The Six Foundation wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“It was time for me to tell my story and because I am making an impact in the community that I was born to serve,” are the reasons Sonya McVay gives for why she was nominated for 2023’s Forty Under 40 award.

The mom of three founded a post traumatic fitness and rehab clinic for military veterans and first responders 10 years ago. Out of that effort grew The Six Foundation nonprofit that has treated thousands of public safety and military personnel.

McVay’s greatest professional accomplishment entwines home and work: “Raising my children at my clinics, becoming a credentialed Veterans Affairs provider and contracting with several public service departments.”

It has also been the source of her greatest professional challenge which was “Breaking into the first responder and miliary space as a civilian.”

The combination of family and job is apparent in her answer to the number one thing she wants to accomplish by the time she turns 40 which is to take her team and their families on a vacation and “to continue to push for 10,000 hours a year of first responder and veteran treatments. I will get there,” a determined McVay says.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“I love carrying a mantle for young mothers and for those that forge their own paths over and over. Being under 40 generally means I have the constant opportunity to prove my worth, my expertise and my passion,” says McVay.

“There is not the luxury of visual maturity to bring me any favor and I welcome that challenge. I also know who I am. I love everything about both the win and the work of being my age.”