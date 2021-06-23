Subscribe

Founder of Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary SPARC wins Pride Business Leadership award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 23, 2021, 10:25AM
Erich Pearson, CEO and founder of Santa Rosa-based cannabis dispensary SPARC, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards.

"For the past 20 years Erich Pearson has been dedicated to advancing the cannabis industry, promoting inclusivity and LBGTQ rights, and has been recognized for his vision and leadership,“ a nominator wrote. ”From long-time advocate to legislative consultant, from dispensary operator to cultivation expert, his credentials and experience are unquestionable.

“As for this contributions to the Pride Movement. Erich and SPARC have a long, rich history of LBGTQ activism and community support that includes policies and core values that are inclusive and value diversity, as well as contributions to a multitude of community organizations and projects.“

