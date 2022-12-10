Four achieve partner recognition at Sonoma County law firm

Several people have been elevated to partners at Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz LLP, the Santa Rosa law firm announced.

E. Page Allinson is a partner in the Distressed Investment, Complex Litigation and Probate and Trust Litigation Practice Groups.

Allinson is a graduate of Whittier Law School and Leadership Santa Rosa Class 35, a member of the Probate Bench Bar Committee with the Sonoma County Bar Association, and former secretary of the Board of Directors for Circuit Riders Community Service.

Chad O. Dorr is a partner in the Business Law Practice Group and the Partner in charge of the Estate Planning Practice Group. Dorr is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, the firm reported. Heserved 21 years in the Navy as a commissioned officer and combat helicopter pilot. In 2009, he retired as a commander to begin his legal career and obtained his law degree from Berkeley Law.

Martin L. Hirsch is a partner in the Land Use and Business Law Practice Groups, and the Partner in charge of the Real Estate Practice Group. The Sonoma County native is a graduate of California Western School of Law.

Nicole M. Jaffee is a partner in the Litigation and Trial Practice Group. She is a co-founder of the Sonoma County Bar Association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Section, treasurer of Sonoma County Women in Law, president of the Board of Directors for Chop’s Teen Club, and secretary of the Board of Directors for Verity. Jaffee obtained her law degree from Berkeley Law.