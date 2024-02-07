French Laundry and other restaurants power through lack of power

As the pounding rain and winds of Sunday's atmospheric river descended on the Bay Area, San Francisco-based food, wine and travel writer Trevor Felch wondered if heading to Napa's French Laundry for a friend’s birthday was a great idea.

Power was already out in many parts of the region. Despite reservations at the Michelin-starred restaurant's private dining room, he wasn't at all confident the restaurant would be open.

As he pulled into the darkened town of Yountville that evening, it was difficult even to find the restaurant.

"The only way to see the gold French Laundry sign was by our headlights. We figured this was going to be a very interesting night," Felch said.

As his party walked through the kitchen, dimly lit by battery-powered lamps, it seemed to be business as usual, with the famously disciplined kitchen staff hustling quietly at their stations. Inside, the restaurant was aglow with over a hundred flickering candles, and the evening, he said, went off without a hitch.

"This obviously wasn't their first rodeo. The staff were all laser-focused as usual, and there were only a few open tables. Given the circumstances, the kitchen did a really impressive job," Felch said.

A representative for the French Laundry confirmed the restaurant, typically open seven days a week, was closed Sunday through Monday evening but did not comment further.

Yountville restaurants weren’t alone in the power outage. Sebastopol, Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Lake and Mendocino counties also experienced blackouts — and some are still without power. The storm dumped nearly 6 inches of rain and brought gusts of up to 95 miles per hour.

Without power, refrigeration is one of the biggest concerns for restaurateurs. When walk-in refrigerators or freezers dip by only a few degrees, they’re required by health inspectors to dispose of their contents.

But chefs in the North Bay are used to pivoting when the lights go out. Long-term power losses during recent wildfires and the fact that many restaurants are closed on Monday — meaning they have limited inventory on hand — helped mitigate most disasters this week.

At Press in Napa, Philip Tessier, the executive chef, said the power remained on at his restaurant and a handful of French Laundry guests were redirected to his eatery on Sunday evening.

"The power has gone out more than a dozen times in Napa," said Tessier of storm and fire-related blackouts.

During the 2020 fires, the restaurant was closed for five days. Now, they rent a generator during fire season to keep things running. This storm system, however, has him thinking about permanent power backups.

"For the most part, we've never lost power long enough to have any loss, but a permanent generator is an expense we're looking at," Tessier said.

Sebastopol also lost power for several hours on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Chef Matthew Williams, who co-owns Khom Loi, said his restaurant lost some food in their walk-in refrigerator due to the outages.

"Not a huge loss, as it was Sunday and we were headed into our weekend," he said.

Chef Matthew Kammerer of Harbor House Inn restaurant in Mendocino County has been without power since Sunday. The storm blew over several trees that pierced the inn's main water and gas lines and fell through the roof of a cottage at the inn. Though no one was injured, he said it's been a harrowing few days.

"It was quite intense. At one point, we just evacuated the property," he said. Kammerer estimates that the restaurant lost a few thousand dollars of inventory but is focused on sheltering anyone in the area who needs assistance.

Power remains out in the Elk area, and Kammerer, who won two Michelin stars in 2023, and what he couldn't transport to nearby refrigeration on generators, he's given to displaced staff.

One of the Liberty Duck farms in southern Sonoma County was damaged when the storm blew off the roof of one of the buildings. No ducks were hurt, but owner Jennifer Reichardt — who lost hundreds of ducks in the recent avian flu outbreak — told Instagram followers, "When it rains, it literally pours."