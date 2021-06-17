Friedman’s Home Improvement of Sonoma County names new CFO

Jeff Schryver has been named chief financial officer for the Petaluma-based home improvement, lumber and building materials firm Friedman’s Home Improvement.

According to the announcement, Schryver has more than15 years of experience in the retail sector. His last position was as CFO for Lolli and Pops, starting that job in 2020. Prior to that, according to Friedman’s, he worked at the cosmetics firm Sephora for 14 years, leaving the company as its vice president of finance and analytics.

“Jeff’s rich background in multiple facets of the retail industry, leadership skill set and true understanding of Friedman’s people-first culture are invaluable assets. Jeff will be leading financial growth and driving operational change within our company as we continue to build on our commitment of delivering an outstanding customer experience,” stated Friedman’s President and CEO Barry Friedman. “He has a strong track record of success and we were particularly drawn not only to his finance expertise, but to his dedication to team development.”

Headquartered in Petaluma, 600-employee Friedman’s operates four stores — in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sonoma and Ukiah — as well as its 3.5-acre distribution yard serving professional contractors. The firm is celebrating is 75th year in business.

Schryver has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder and master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.