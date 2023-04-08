From streets to parks, Napa looks at capital projects

Napa is working on a city capital improvements list for coming years, with proposed items ranging from Alston Park restrooms to widening a narrow section of Trower Avenue near Linda Vista Avenue.

There are plans for 77 projects totaling $30.5 million in 2023–2024 and 41 projects totaling $21 million in 2024–2025. Plus, there is a proposed five-year plan for 143 projects totaling $154.2 million. (See the map of projects.)

"Some of it you're going to see. Some of it you won't because it will be underground. But it's all very important," City Councilmember Liz Alessio said.

The City Council during a Tuesday budget workshop talked about the city capital improvement program and that proposed, five-year list.

One proposed item is building two single-user flush restrooms at Alston Park at an estimated $375,000 cost. The popular hiking area and dog park in northwest Napa presently has two portable toilets. The project will include making a sewer connection.

"Thank you for moving forward with Alston Park restrooms," City Councilmember Mary Luros told city staff. "I feel like we've had that on our list forever."

City Senior Civil Engineer Ian Heid said transportation projects are also safety projects for all modes of travel.

"It's pretty easy to go and repave a street and put the same stripes down," he said. "It takes a lot more effort upfront to reassign right-of-way and redesign things, as opposed to just rehabilitate."

Maureen Trippe, co-founder of Slow Down Napa, during public comments talked favorably of the city's approach.

"I would be remiss if I didn't thank public works right now for adding traffic calming in all of these plans," Trippe said. "It really, really means a lot."

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, asked for bike lanes that are physically separated from traffic, at the very least by flexible posts. She would also like to see dedicated funding for bike infrastructure.

"We represent a group of people who have seen really slow progress over the last 10 years," she told the council. "We hear about their frustrations really regularly. We have a lot of faith in things moving forward more quickly now....but we still field folks asking for simple things like bike racks that don't cost a lot of money."

Salvador Avenue widening, Clay Street parking garage structural repair, city roof restorations, Milliken water treatment plant improvements, fire station #2 electrical repairs, Redwood Road rehabilitation from Dry Creek Road to Carol Drive, Congress Valley water meter replacements, Riverside neighborhood street rehabilitation

City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez noted one proposed item is to work on a Jefferson Street corridor plan.

"That's a high-use street," he said. "I'm really glad we're going to be focusing some resources there to create a good plan for traffic calming, traffic safety and improvement on that roadway."

Napa will seek grants for some work. For example, it is applying for a state grant that would provide money for such things as bike and pedestrian facility improvements on Old Sonoma Road and West Imola Avenue.

The proposed capital spending list has $3.4 million allotted towards creating roundabouts at Silverado Trail's five-way intersection with Third Street, Coombsville Road and East Avenue. Completing the long-planned project with Caltrans and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority will require grants beyond that.

"I wish we could move this forward faster, but I get that it's complicated and it's expensive and it has a lot of moving pieces," Luros said. "I just drive through it every day and I see just how bad that situation has gotten."

Heid also showed a list of unfunded needs — the things that aren't on the proposed five-year list — including $160 million to maintain city-owned buildings over 30 years for items discovered in a visual assessment.

"That's not even taking things off and looking at what could be happening beyond the wallpaper, if you will, and we believe that amount was grossly understated," Heid said. "And that's a pre-COVID amount."

Staff will return at some point with more information for the City Council, he said. The city is to look for a comprehensive solution.

Another unfunded need is $25 million for park equipment in poor or failing condition. Another is $10 million-plus for storm drains, including meeting state requirements to capture trash before it enters waterways.

All could be added someday to an already long, proposed list.