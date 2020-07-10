Subscribe

Funding Northern California affordable housing is hard enough in normal times. Now there’s the coronavirus

MARY STEMPE
July 10, 2020, 10:53AM
Commentary

Mary Stompe has been executive director at PEP Housing for nearly 16 years. She has an MBA and holds licenses as a CPA, California real estate broker and is a senior professional in human resources.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, foremost on my mind was the safety of our vulnerable senior residents and PEP Housing staff. I could never have predicted what was to come for our affordable housing projects.

River City Senior Apartments, a project that has been on the books since 2006, was perhaps one of the most difficult projects to get approved and funded in PEP’s history, and the deal phase of the project is considered the honeymoon.

Investors and syndicators bid on your project and then you select an equity investor, construction, and a permanent debt lender. Introduce a pandemic into the mix and all hell breaks loose.

While I was focusing on getting PPE for my staff and keeping residents safe, the market was going crazy. Already dealing with a lower corporate tax rate (as you may recall, President Trump decreased the top tier corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, making tax credits far less appealing) paired with the uncertainty of a pandemic that pushed nearly one quarter of U.S. citizens into unemployment, the appetite of both direct investors and syndicators decreased significantly.

Give and take becomes take it or leave it

Trying to negotiate deal points on a construction loan or a permanent loan is normally a process of give and take. This time, almost every point raised, was a no. Take it or leave it, they said.

Those that were going to invest or considered investing were paused by upper management, as investors waited at all levels to see how the situation would play out.

Meanwhile, the clock was ticking on affordable housing projects and if you are unable to meet strict deadlines, you are out of luck and possibly facing significant penalties. Using bonds requires you start construction within 180 days. While the state was willing to provide a three-month extension, it was too risky to delay.

What happens if there is a second wave of COVID19, and unemployment increases to one-third of all Americans out of work?

When a project is contemplated, a proforma is developed to determine project feasibility. Depending on the funding sources, there are many non-cash items that must be considered like proximity to services and other considerations. Every funding source has its own rules that you must adhere to. The dance of combining sources and meeting the needs of every source is an art.

Supportive public leadership

PEP Housing has been in business for 42 years. We have enjoyed a history of successful funding of our projects and we only produce and manage affordable senior and senior veterans housing. When River City Senior Apartments in Petaluma was first imagined, we knew the bucolic setting would be an incredible place for seniors and senior veterans to live.

While city leadership had envisioned a different type of housing, namely multifamily housing on the site, we had acquired the property to develop as a senior housing site. As a result of these differences, the process was difficult at best.

Thankfully, the City Council chose to move forward with our project and after a lengthy period, we received our development agreement from the city. We owe a debt of gratitude to council member Mike Healy for his unwavering support of the project. Thankfully, current city leadership are extremely supportive of our senior and senior veterans’ project.

Because of the location of the property, we decided that we would apply for 9% tax credits, competitive tax credits that fund approximately 60-70% of a project.

The State Tax Credit Allocation Committee had recently changed which state region to include Sonoma County in and as a result, the Northern Region had little tax credit allocation, funding only one or two projects each round.

Going into the competition for tax credits, you almost always need a perfect score. You compete on your tiebreaker score which is largely made up of the percentage of local dollars to the overall project costs. At the time, we had only a $1.3M land loan in the deal making our tiebreaker score low. As a result, we didn’t get the 9% tax credits.

Every application round for which you apply requires significant resources, incurring expenses such as legal fees, application fees, consultant fees, and staff time.

Previously, we had been awarded funding on our first try so now we were in uncharted territory. After a contentious process to get the project approved and a denial for SB 35 expedited processing, not getting the funding was a blow to the project.

The next round we applied for was state and federal tax credits. The governor put $500,000,000 into the 4% tax credit program, allowing a developer to basically double-up on credits.

Applying for multiple rounds of funding

Normally a 4% federal tax credit allocation covers only 30% of the project costs, but with both federal and state credits and other sources, a project could pencil out. Because the state was trying to push out a lot of funding through, the subsequent round of state and federal credits opened before the first-round awards were announced.

As a result, to ensure success, we had to apply for a third round of funding, just in case we were not awarded second-round funding.

As part of the 4% tax credit program, bonds must be issued for construction. Bonds are allocated by the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee.

Unfortunately, the bond awards were announced using a ranking system that prioritized TCAC rankings which was based on credits requested per unit and River City would not have received an award. For the first time, 4% tax credits which have been non-competitive in the past, became competitive.

After appeal by several applicants who would have received the bonds under the correct ranking, the committee prioritized their own rankings and the Tax Credit Allocation Committee followed suit. This is still pre-COVID19, but the perfect storm is starting to brew. There is an excess supply of projects that have received 4% tax credits and bonds and in the best of conditions, they might have all been funded. At this point, we were still in February.

But wait, there is more

Because the second round of awards was up for appeal and the third round had not been awarded, we had to apply for a fourth round of funding, the Veterans Housing and Homeless Prevention program, to ensure our success moving forward. At this point, we had three open rounds of funding at the state level, waiting for one to stick.

Because of the 2017 fires, construction and project costs have skyrocketed in the North Bay. When I first arrived at PEP Housing 16 years ago, you could fund a project with two sources of funding.

Today, it’s nearly impossible to fund a project with less than a half dozen sources. In addition to seeking the lions share of funding from the state, you need local funding to make a deal pencil.

With redevelopment funds a thing of the past, housing funds are harder to come by. Some cities have no new construction housing funds. We had to secure Sonoma County funding (HEAP and county fund for housing), VASH vouchers through the City of Santa Rosa Housing Authority, City of Petaluma funding, Affordable Housing Program funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank, a grant from HOME Depot and Project-based Section 8 vouchers from the County of Sonoma.

Piecing together a deal is like putting together a broken vase. If you are missing any of the pieces, the entire vase is worthless.

Eventually we secured our second-round funding, withdrew from our third-round funding, and turned down our fourth-round award.

When you finally feel like you can breathe a sigh of relief, COVID 19 hits. What was once a beauty pageant, presenting your project to investors and tantalizing them with tax credits, had become one of the most difficult times in history for the tax credit market.

’You are in the trunk, gasping for air’

Relationships were the key to successful equity offers and instead of being in the driver’s seat, you are in the trunk gasping for air.

The 4% tax credit isn’t actually a 4% tax credit. Instead, it is a floating amount, lower than 4%. Our proforma projected a rate of 3.17%.

Instead, after COVID struck, the rate dropped to 3.07%, the lowest it has been since 1986, when tax credits were established. The rate is not the only determination of how much equity you will receive for a deal. Based on the market, you receive so much for each tax credit dollar.

A recent project we completed in a rural area which generally commands much lower rates, brought in $1.06. For every $1 in tax credit, we received $1.06. Our proforma had a projected tax credit rate of $.97. Our offers came in around .85 cents.

Our equity vanished overnight. The terms provided for construction and permanent debt were worse than the deals we were getting pre-COVID. Syndicators weren’t getting the investment they needed from corporations, direct investors (typically large banks) were taking a pause or reducing their investment, the market was saturated with too many deals in California and the market’s instability was making everyone nervous.

Offers came in after significant effort and some never struck. Approval times were minimal and the only thing to do was to try and seek other funding, nearly impossible during this time, or give up the bulk of our developer fee to ensure the project moves forward. The developer fee helps covers our costs from start to finish and is usually paid out during the project.

If there isn’t enough equity or costs soar, the developer fee gets deferred and paid out only if there is a surplus in the operations, which often is not the case.

That first day I had to work from home, none of this crossed my mind. I believed we would take a systematic approach to dealing with a pandemic, remain calm for our residents and staff, support them in whatever ways we could, but that our projects would move forward. How could they not? The hardest part was over.

River City Senior Apartments is an incredible project, complete with our first wellness center and a view of the Petaluma River and Sonoma Mountain.

If only I had known. If only.

