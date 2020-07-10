Funding Northern California affordable housing is hard enough in normal times. Now there’s the coronavirus

Mary Stompe has been executive director at PEP Housing for nearly 16 years. She has an MBA and holds licenses as a CPA, California real estate broker and is a senior professional in human resources.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, foremost on my mind was the safety of our vulnerable senior residents and PEP Housing staff. I could never have predicted what was to come for our affordable housing projects.

River City Senior Apartments, a project that has been on the books since 2006, was perhaps one of the most difficult projects to get approved and funded in PEP’s history, and the deal phase of the project is considered the honeymoon.

Investors and syndicators bid on your project and then you select an equity investor, construction, and a permanent debt lender. Introduce a pandemic into the mix and all hell breaks loose.

While I was focusing on getting PPE for my staff and keeping residents safe, the market was going crazy. Already dealing with a lower corporate tax rate (as you may recall, President Trump decreased the top tier corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, making tax credits far less appealing) paired with the uncertainty of a pandemic that pushed nearly one quarter of U.S. citizens into unemployment, the appetite of both direct investors and syndicators decreased significantly.

Give and take becomes take it or leave it

Trying to negotiate deal points on a construction loan or a permanent loan is normally a process of give and take. This time, almost every point raised, was a no. Take it or leave it, they said.

Those that were going to invest or considered investing were paused by upper management, as investors waited at all levels to see how the situation would play out.

Meanwhile, the clock was ticking on affordable housing projects and if you are unable to meet strict deadlines, you are out of luck and possibly facing significant penalties. Using bonds requires you start construction within 180 days. While the state was willing to provide a three-month extension, it was too risky to delay.

What happens if there is a second wave of COVID19, and unemployment increases to one-third of all Americans out of work?

When a project is contemplated, a proforma is developed to determine project feasibility. Depending on the funding sources, there are many non-cash items that must be considered like proximity to services and other considerations. Every funding source has its own rules that you must adhere to. The dance of combining sources and meeting the needs of every source is an art.

Supportive public leadership

PEP Housing has been in business for 42 years. We have enjoyed a history of successful funding of our projects and we only produce and manage affordable senior and senior veterans housing. When River City Senior Apartments in Petaluma was first imagined, we knew the bucolic setting would be an incredible place for seniors and senior veterans to live.

While city leadership had envisioned a different type of housing, namely multifamily housing on the site, we had acquired the property to develop as a senior housing site. As a result of these differences, the process was difficult at best.

Thankfully, the City Council chose to move forward with our project and after a lengthy period, we received our development agreement from the city. We owe a debt of gratitude to council member Mike Healy for his unwavering support of the project. Thankfully, current city leadership are extremely supportive of our senior and senior veterans’ project.

Because of the location of the property, we decided that we would apply for 9% tax credits, competitive tax credits that fund approximately 60-70% of a project.

The State Tax Credit Allocation Committee had recently changed which state region to include Sonoma County in and as a result, the Northern Region had little tax credit allocation, funding only one or two projects each round.

Going into the competition for tax credits, you almost always need a perfect score. You compete on your tiebreaker score which is largely made up of the percentage of local dollars to the overall project costs. At the time, we had only a $1.3M land loan in the deal making our tiebreaker score low. As a result, we didn’t get the 9% tax credits.

Every application round for which you apply requires significant resources, incurring expenses such as legal fees, application fees, consultant fees, and staff time.

Previously, we had been awarded funding on our first try so now we were in uncharted territory. After a contentious process to get the project approved and a denial for SB 35 expedited processing, not getting the funding was a blow to the project.

The next round we applied for was state and federal tax credits. The governor put $500,000,000 into the 4% tax credit program, allowing a developer to basically double-up on credits.