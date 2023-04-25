Still too expensive to convert empty offices to housing: 5 questions for Seagate Properties CEO Wick Polite

Willis “Wick” Polite Jr. is president and CEO of Seagate Properties. In 1980 he joined Seagate to oversee property acquisition and development then became a general partner in 1984.

The San Rafael-based company oversees a portfolio of about $1.1 billion in office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties in Sacramento; the San Francisco Bay Area; Reno, Nevada; and Denver. That includes about 4,000 units managed by the Denver office.

Local holdings include the 130,500-square-foot Montecito Plaza shopping center in San Rafael, 116,500-square-foot The Harbors office complex in Sausalito, and the 43-story office building at 44 Montgomery St. in San Francisco. Seagate’s property-management assignments include the 843,000-square-foot warehouse at 700 Crocker Drive in Vacaville.

What are you seeing across your portfolio with different assets?

Yes, things are changing rapidly. Obviously, offices aren't doing as well as we'd like. In our case, we don't own any central business district offices. They're all suburban. And they're they're seeing renewed leasing interest, whereas during the COVID shutdown and shortly thereafter there was almost no interest in leasing.

The industrial world is going gangbusters. Occupancies are up. Rents continue to increase, albeit not at the same pace that they had been for the past couple of years.

On the multifamily side… that market continues to be strong. Same situation (as with industrial): rents aren't increasing as quickly as they were in the past.

We're suffering a little bit higher vacancies right now than we had in the past, mainly because we could not do any evictions during COVID. And now that that restriction has been lifted, we're enforcing the past-due rents. And we've got tenants who just can't afford it and they're moving out. But those those units are all being quickly backfilled.

As far as turnover that's getting refilled with tenants, how large of a percentage is that of the units?

I don't think it's more than 10%. It's just natural rollover. We see a natural rollover of 5 to 10% annual anyways.

We have two different multifamily sites that are entitled, one for San Rafael for 120 units and another in Oakland for 325 units. The economics on both of those deals are still marginal, given the fact that rents are back up to where they were pre-COVID but the construction costs have far outpaced the pace of increase in rents.

There has been talk, especially in Marin, about conversion of empty office space into housing. What’s the potential for and significant challenges in such conversions?

There's really kind of two factors to that.

One is the economics. You would imply that you really have to purchase a building, essentially, at or below land costs, because the cost of a renovation is this pretty substantial.

The second, bigger factor I think slowing it down is just the configuration of a building. Let’s just use the old Fireman's Fund headquarters (in Novato). It’s got such enormously deep bay depths that you cannot configure apartments in there and get natural light into the (units). So what you really need is a physical structure that is rather shallow in depth relative to what is seen a lot of office buildings.

That being said, there's still a pretty substantial gap in pricing — which isn't getting any better, given the increase in interest rates — to where you can buy an existing office building that has the right floor plate configuration and still makes economic sense. It's just a tough, tough call.

We have a property in San Mateo (The Atrium, 1900 S. Norfolk St.) that we considered converting, because it's basically a doughnut-shaped building. It has shallow bay (depth) on the floor size. So we could conceivably have apartments on two sides of a hall, both having a great window line and adequate natural light, when facing an interior atrium that's highly improved and the other facing the exterior.

But the economics still didn't make any sense, because what you pay to buy the buildings exceeds the economics of trying to convert it to an apartment building. That’s probably the biggest drawback in San Francisco as well.

The other thing that I tend to harp on is that if cities really want to meet the housing stock requirements, they need to get real and back off on on all the fees and the red tape that's involved in getting some approved: school fees, water fees, sewer connections, city fees, building permit fees, etc. That just serves to make the economics less and less viable.

You're mentioned that you'd have to be buying an office building pretty much at land cost to make it work (for housing conversions). Have the valuations of office buildings moved down, particularly in Marin, to that significant point, or does it still have a long way to go?

For the most part, it's got a long way to go. We're in kind of a weird time in the market. Interest rates have increased substantially, yet sellers’ expectation on pricing has not come down correspondingly. In general in the office world, you can pretty much depend unless it's a class A first-tier kind of building, you've suffered anywhere from 15 to 25%. drop in value.