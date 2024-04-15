Petaluma game shop Goblin Bros. Games & Gear opens ‘Fun for Humans’ location in downtown Santa Rosa

A popular Petaluma board game shop has expanded into Santa Rosa with the opening of its new location on Fourth Street in Railroad Square.

Goblin Bros. Games & Gear held a soft opening March 28 in the storefront that formerly housed longtime costume shop, Disguise the Limit.

One of four founders of Goblin Bros., Ted Woolley, said they were “bursting at the seams” at their Petaluma location— where customers could shop a variety of board games and supplies or play in the outdoor gaming garden— and were ready to expand.

“One of the goals of opening a game type store to begin with was to be a place for the community to build friendships and Railroad Square was actually an area we looked at before opening in Petaluma,” Woolley said. “We like the feeling of Railroad Square, there’s a lot of foot traffic and we love being a part of historic downtown.”

The Santa Rosa location is just over double the size of the downtown Petaluma shop and has been renovated into a steampunk themed store with vintage fixtures and accompanying artwork.

The bottom floor houses merchandise such as games, cards, specialty items, art and craft supplies. Tall bookshelves line the wall near the front of the store filled with board games for sale.

Toward the back is a private gaming room that players can rent for larger gaming sessions.

The mezzanine upstairs has multiple gaming tables. And a game lending library is in the works so customers can try out a game before buying it.

Woolley said they’re also in the process of adding a cosplay element to serve as a nod to Disguise the Limit.

“The space allows us to do things like provide the gaming space and then the store will have room to carry some different product lines the Petaluma one can’t,” he said.

Woolley said opening day at the Santa Rosa location was overwhelming with the number of Goblin Bros. fans that showed up. Those same fans will get the opportunity to attend the grand opening May 18 when there will be demonstrations, prizes and appearances by the Goblin Bros. themselves Gryn and Grump.

Woolley said they want to emphasize the store as a community gathering place where they will host a children’s Dungeons & Dragons camp— a successful event that has been held at the Petaluma location— and have a board game group where kids and teens can hang out after school and on weekends.

“We really want to grow our event side of things,” Woolley said. “We still have a lot to do and we love getting ideas and feedback from customers so more changes to come.”

Goblin Bros. was launched online in 2018 by Woolley and fellow game lovers Jereme Anglin, Nicki Upson and Matthew Long. The four met while playing Dungeons & Dragons and opened their first brick-and-mortar store on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma in 2021.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.