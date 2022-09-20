Gary’s Wine store hires Napa Valley wine director

Bryan McCall will be the wine director at the St. Helena location of Gary’s Wine.

The retail operation began in 1987, and it currently has four stores in northern New Jersey for the New York metropolitan area plus one Napa Valley location.

"We're committed to delivering high quality customer service and bringing someone on as attentive and knowledgeable as Bryan is an extension of our philosophy at Gary's," said Gary Fisher, founder and CEO. "We believe Bryan's passion for creating a memorable experience, and expertise in the industry will make him a trusted guide in our world of fine wine.

McCall spent four years as sommelier at The French Laundry restaurant in Yountville. Before that, the company stated, he held sommelier positions across California.