Genentech CEO steps down to lead BioMarin Pharmaceutical as San Rafael biotech top exec retires

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) on Wednesday named a new CEO and president as the longtime leader of the San Rafael-based maker of treatments for rare diseases plans to retire.

Alexander Hardy, 55, comes to the biotechnology firm with 30 years of experience in global health care and biotech industries, most recently as the CEO of Genentech, an arm of the Roche Group with a major production plant in Vacaville. He has served in that position since 2019.

He replaces BioMarin’s current CEO Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, a 70-year-old executive who joined BioMarin 18 years ago, a tenure he referred to as “a privilege” in a written statement. He will remain on BioMarin’s board of directors.

Bienaimé’s future plans are unknown, as BioMarin said he was unavailable for comment.

Genentech said in a statement that Ashley Magargee, head of the U.S. commercial portfolio, will be filling Hardy’s role until a successor is picked. The company said Magargee has been interim CEO during Hardy’s recent sabbatical.

Also on Wednesday, BioMarin announced financial results for the third quarter, buoyed by its rare disease treatment, Voxzogo, for children under age 5 with achondroplasia. In October, the company announced the milestone regarding the therapy treating the skeletal condition affecting the bones and cartilage development.

Quarterly revenues were $581.3 million, up 15% year over year. Singled out, Voxzogo accounted for $123.1 million in net product revenue, almost three times as much than the third quarter in 2022.

The biomed firm projects revenues to approach $3 billion for 2024.