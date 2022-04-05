General manager of Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa to leave for Oregon job

Vintners Resort this spring will be losing its general manager, who is leaving to take a similar post in Oregon.

Percy Brandon plans to depart in May, according to operators of the 78-room Santa Rosa boutique hotel.

He has worked for the company for 21 years, joining in 2000 as general manager of John Ash & Co. restaurant. In January 2001, he was promoted to general manager of the resort, then known as the Vintners Inn, according to the announcement.

That tenure has included expansion from 44 rooms to 78. The resort now also includes the John Ash & Co. and River Vine restaurants, The Front Room Bar & Lounge and Vi La Vita Spa.

Brandon is set to become general manager of the Allison Inn & Spa, a resort in Newberg, Oregon, about 25 miles southwest of Portland.

“Working at Vintners Resort and for Rhonda and the late Don Carano the last 21 years has been the most rewarding time of my career,” he said in a statement. “Making this decision has been difficult but made possible by my belief in our incredible management team, and the strength of this hospitality company we’ve built as a whole.”