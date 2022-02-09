GHD’s US business unit names new leader

The U.S. arm of global engineering, construction and architecture consulting company GHD, has a new leader.

Ted Whiton has been appointed executive general manager of the Santa Rosa-based business unit, the company announced. He will manage GHD’s five regions across the U.S.

The company said its global workforce includes nearly 4,000 professionals in over 130 offices in the U.S., Canada and Chile. In the U.S., GHD employs more than 1,800.

Whiton’s career includes work with private and public sector clients in the integrated water management and environmental market sectors.

“He brings to this role considerable experience leading growth and collaborating across the GHD global business to create value for clients and opportunities for employees,” the announcement stated.

Whiton called this “an exciting time” for the company.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth opportunities across our key market sectors of water, transportation, and environment. This growth will be further supported by the US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which is shining the spotlight on projects that GHD is uniquely qualified to design and manage,” he stated.