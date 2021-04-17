Gifting, credits may help firms with pandemic taxes, say North Bay CPAs, wealth advisers

As many Americans scramble to meet an extended tax deadline in mid-May for 2020 returns, North Bay wealth managers and accountants are already pondering the Biden Administration’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%. It was 35%. Now it’s the lowest since the 1930s.

But that’s just the corporate tax.

Biden is also pushing his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, when describing how many years more than 50 corporations have ended up paying no taxes. The president is convinced these companies now need to pitch in to pay for this massive plan.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has ties to the San Francisco Bay Area, has also proposed strengthening the global minimum tax for those corporations doing business overseas.

All these proposals in Washington, D.C., have caught the attention of accountants and wealth advisers on the West Coast, including those in the North Bay.

But given the negativity that often surrounds tax increases, these accountants and wealth experts believe there are challenges in taxing a business community reeling from COVID-19.

“It’s really difficult to pass a real tax increase coming out of a pandemic with certain industries not out of the woods yet,” accountant Jon Dal Poggetto said. “And a lot of (congressional) seats are up in 2022.”

For now, businesses that file their taxes quarterly will be forced to meet the April 15 deadline as usual (May 17 for individuals) and plan accordingly for the upcoming year.

The hope is for a more favorable year of profits for small- and mid-sized businesses like much of what the North Bay has.

“Most people I see are in a pretty good space with their taxes. But there are a lot of moving parts. I hear this is not the highest priority. The focus is, ‘Let’s get through this (pandemic),’” the Santa Rosa accountant said.

With at least three months already consumed in 2021, less time is available to make the most of one’s investment and business transactions.

Sure-shot methods to stretch the cash

“One of the biggest mistakes out there with couples is they don’t take advantage of tax loss harvesting,” JDH Wealth Managing Partner Matt Delaney said.

Tax loss harvesting is a technique used to lower taxes by using investment losses to offset what’s due on gains and income. It allows a filer to claim funds depleted when the market drops by trading assets.

“You have to know what you’re doing, but it’s a huge missed opportunity (if you don’t),” Delaney said. “It can be so depressing when the market’s down.”

Gift of good advice

The Santa Rosa wealth manager also cited gifting as another area advisers should train their clients to visit.

“So many people don’t take advantage of this,” he said.

Gifting children and grandchildren up to $15,000 a year not only reduces taxable income but it can place the filer into a lower tax bracket.

Delaney is in good company, as Moss Adams certified public accountant Kirk Faris agreed with the advantages of this often over looked tax benefit.

“And if they still own a business, they can gift pieces of that business,” said Faris, who works out the firm’s Napa and Santa Rosa offices.

To him, every advantage to negotiate the tax code counts.

After all, many small and mid-sized businesses are coming out of a particularly rough year, despite some corporations admitting to fruitful profits.

“I feel like I have two jobs right now,” he said, referring to the assistance for the “devastated” and kudos to the companies and executives who played it “smart.”

To navigate through the economic havoc of the coronavirus outbreak, the Wine Country accountant sees a huge benefit in companies applying for the federal government’s employee retention tax credit. It’s a refundable credit for up to $10,000 in wages paid per employee kept on the payroll.

“There’s still a fair amount of COVID relief out there,” he said, adding especially for the firms that show “significant drops in gross receipts.”

Faris explained that many companies have shied away from the programs because they appear convoluted and complicated. The Paycheck Protection Program was revamped three times by the U.S. Small Business Administration to make it more user-friendly.

The North Bay accountant would like to see more executives and managers apply for both the PPP and employee retention tax credit through 2021.

“This is near and dear to me,” he said.