Giving employees a voice on virus, diversity propels Inc. 5000 alum Waggl of Marin

If there ever were a year to listen to employees to effect corporate change, 2020 is it. And the global conversations over how companies can help workers cope with the coronavirus pandemic and over racial equity are bringing more employers to the virtual doorstep of Waggl, which describes itself as “a digital focus group at scale.”

Coming into this year, the Sausalito-based company founded in 2014 had built a customer base of over 130 companies and organizations that were using its internet-based Employee Voice software. It is designed to be a more practical, more frequent company town hall, particularly for teams are spread around the globe in different time zones.

When the virus outbreak resulted in shelter-at-home orders in many areas of the U.S. and other nations, Waggl soon thereafter rolled out its Putting People First strategy, including a special module for Employee Voice with ready-made questions to help jump start company internal discussions of problems and solutions.

A 90-day introductory offer brought in new customers, but existing customers also wanted to use it as a starting point to hear from their workforce more often, according to Alex Kinnebrew, chief marketing officer and head of growth strategy.

Waggl expects new interest in the service to result in roughly 15% revenue growth this year, which is laudable in a year with historic damage to the global economy from efforts to slow the virus. This follows a meteoric rise in sales in recent years that enabled the company to make the cut for a second straight year on the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing private companies.

This year, Waggl ranked No. 1,413 with 314% revenue growth in 2016–2019, the business magazine’s chief metric, finishing 2019 with nearly $5 million.

The company debuted on the list last year at No. 151, with 2,482% three-year growth, ending 2018 with $4.4 million.

The Employee Voice system works first by soliciting worker input on topics. But going beyond the typical online survey, employees then get to vote on and collectively prioritize ideas, and leaders can then create action plans.

From such an approach to the COVID-19 virus situation, one customer heard about the tension between employee well-being and lack of childcare. From that, the company set up on-site childcare for scientists who couldn’t work remotely.

Other customers have learned that compensation, benefits and balancing work-life balance in the remote workplace, where the delineation between work and family hours can be blurred, especially when children also are telecommuting to school.

“The Putting People First module was meant to support employees right away and at the same time we’re delighted that the work our existing customer base is doing with the platform in pivoting to using Employee Voice to point into the hardest issues of pandemic and of Black Lives Matter and racial equity,” Kinnebrew said. “The power of Employee Voice is dialogue on topics that matter to people.”

That includes what matters to Waggl employees at this time.

Before the pandemic, 35% of its workforce already was working remotely. Now with the headquarters office closed under statewide order, the internal use of Employee Voice has progressed beyond meetings to align the team on go-to-market strategy and review of project progress to “surfacing crowd wisdom” about important action steps needed in the company, Kinnebrew said.

What the company heard from its own team of 40 was the need for more work-life balance, and that led to declaration of two four-day weeks, with operations officially closed one day.

“That was important, because people here were trying to balance work and family by working longer hours to try to jam things in, but it was having the effect of longer-term exhaustion,” Kinnebrew said.

And following an internal conversation on racial equity, the company moved to add as a paid holiday June 19, better known as the “Juneteenth” celebration dating back to 1865 for the end of slavery in the U.S.

Jeff Quackenbush (jquackenbush@busjrnl.com, 707-521-4256) covers wine, construction and real estate.