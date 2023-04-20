Global search firm taps Napa Valley executive for health care and life sciences team

Calibre One executive search team has announced Kimberley Rice as global partner and member of its health care and life sciences team.

“Kimberley’s presence in our busy health care and life sciences team is an important piece of the puzzle as we continue to expand this very important practice,” said Tom Barnes, managing partner. “Her vast experience in life sciences combined with her passion for ensuring underserved populations continue to be recognized in STEM industries perfectly aligns with our commitment to diversity equity and inclusion hiring practices.”

For the past two years, Rice had been a global partner of employment firms True Search and One Search. In 2020, she worked on retainer as CEO of startup Oryza Life Sciences.

Rice is a member of Women on Boards, a community of companies, investors and business leaders united to bring equity to private consumer company boards.

