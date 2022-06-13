Going back to the office leads to big business for North Bay pet trainers

When Kerri Finn lost her 16-year-old miniature pinscher Roman in September 2020, she made a promise to him that she’d learn to love again.

Two months later, she rescued Jimmy — a mini pinscher-chihuahua mix. Their two hearts merged, strengthening as the pandemic kept the Sephora senior project manager home with him in San Francisco working remotely.

She joined a massive group of 23 million American households who adopted a pet during pandemic, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported. But in the back of her mind, she knew the day would come she’d be asked to return to the office.

“I just wanted to be prepared,” she said on the phone, yelling: “Leave it,” as Jimmy barked at something outside. “Hold on. I’ll give him a treat.”

Jimmy was suddenly quiet.

Before having to report into the office three days a week starting last March, she set up surveillance cameras and left the house for hours to see how Jimmy would do without her there.

“It was a disaster,” she said.

Finn, 53, recalled how Jimmy suddenly started peeing in the house, jumping everywhere and panting as he paced.

She later learned from a pet trainer that Jimmy was suffering from separation anxiety, which is a stress response “that a dog exhibits when the person (or people) that the dog is bonded to is away from home,” PetMD.com reports.

Finn sought help and soon discovered that she wasn’t alone.

The phones have been ringing off the hook at North Bay doggy day care centers and training facilities, as well as independent trainers in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.

“It took me a while to find a trainer,” Finn said.

Last October, she found Marji Pearson Animal Healer — a 65-year-old Mill Valley woman who uses holistic healing methods such as botanical oils, acupuncture and Reiki energy work to calm and help heal pets dealing with behavioral issues.

The first time they met, Pearson insisted Finn bring Jimmy outside to where she stood by her vehicle in neutral ground away from the house. That way, Jimmy would refrain from trying to protect Finn on their turf.

For each visit, Jimmy progressed through “zoopharmacognosy,” a behavior in which animals self-medicate by inhaling botanicals to reduce toxins. Dogs with issues demonstrate their need for training by showing symptoms of erratic behavior like incessantly barking, licking their paws, running around and barking, Pearson indicated.

Since then, Jimmy has calmed down considerably, Finn said.

“Marji has so much passion. We started with once a week in the beginning. With a rescue dog, you have to build up that trust. Now it’s once a month — maintenance,” Finn said.

The business of animal healing

“I’ve always wanted to work with animals,” Pearson said.

Armed with a master’s degree in psychology, Pearson comes across like “a dog whisperer,” but she has worked for over six years with an assortment of animals. This includes cats, horses, donkeys, goats, turkeys and canines. Like other trainers and centers, she’s busier than ever.

The relationship starts with a free half-hour counsel. Then two sessions adding up to five hours that cost $650. Although she declined to provide financials on her privately-held company, Pearson claims her business has doubled this year compared to 2019 (with 2020 as a down year she called “non-existent”). The prospects continue to grow. She averages about 30 calls a month from pet owners needing help.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people got rescue animals who already had issues anyway. All they knew 24/7 was their family, no visitors,” she said.

Cynthia Rinehart, who owns Pets R Family 2 in Napa, refers to animals taken in during the pandemic as “COVID puppies,” adding that even with employees working from home, at least they were around their pets. Zoom meetings made pet photo-bombs a regular practice during the pandemic. Some laid on laptops, nearby chairs or sofas. Others scratched at the door. Many barked. But the behavior broke up the monotony of the working office atmosphere.

But what happens when pet owners cut the cord and return to the office?

“It is hard. The great concern is the pet is used to them being there all day,” Rinehart said.

In Sonoma County, Camilla Gray-Nelson’s Dairydell Canine “dude ranch” for dogs has also witnessed a huge uptick in interest from pet owners needing behavioral training for their furry companions.

“What we’re seeing is unprecedented in the number of dogs introduced into families. A flood of people got puppies. On top of that, they’re going to people who may know nothing about dogs and just want a friend and companion,” Gray-Nelson said.