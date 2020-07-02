Good grief! Schulz, Sonoma County museums to welcome back visitors after coronavirus lockdown

Welcome back, Snoopy.

Santa Rosa’s Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center plans to end its nearly four-month, COVID-19-inspired lockdown by reopening on July 8.

“In this time of daily unease, we are grateful to be reopening our doors and providing a place for people to have a joyful escape,” said Jean Schulz, widow of the famed cartoonist Charles Schulz and board president of the museum that opened in 2002, two years after her husband’s death. “I think we could all use some good cheer right now.”

The announcement comes as another museum, also closed as part of the virus response since mid-March, revealed it will reopen on July 9. The Museum of Sonoma County, commonly known as the Sonoma County Museum, is located at 425 Seventh St., also in Santa Rosa.

The exhibit on display now covers the women’s movement as a century-old wink to civil rights. It’s titled “From Suffrage to #MeToo,” referring to an era spanning from the push for women’s right to vote to a recent generation of women coming forward to denounce sexual harassment and assault.

Answering to the issue of our times, the museum has planned for an upcoming online exhibition titled “1918 Pandemic” that highlights the Spanish flu. The museum collaborated with the Sonoma County and Petaluma libraries on the project.

At the Schulz Museum and Research Center, located at 2301 Hardies Lane, current exhibitions include “Lucy! Fussbudget to Feminist,” which opened just one day before the museum’s temporary closure. It is the first exhibition to focus exclusively on the “Peanuts” character Lucy.

Also on view, through Sept. 27, is “Greetings, Charlie Brown! The Peanuts-Hallmark Connection.” Running July 29–Dec. 7 will be “Girl Power in Peanuts.”

Guidelines for reopening museums require that they meet guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the state of California, and the county of Sonoma. Those standards include required face coverings and social distancing.

Gina Huntsinger, who took over as museum director following the retirement of Karen Johnson, stated, “During the temporary closure, the staff took the opportunity to deeply clean and revitalize the building. We are looking forward to welcoming the public back and sharing some laughs — even if under the cover of our masks!”