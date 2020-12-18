Gordon Building, Napa is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

Napa’s historic 1930’s era Spanish colonial revival Gordon Building, located at 1130 First Street in Napa, was a victim of the earthquake that struck South Napa six years ago. This iconic 20,000 square foot, two-story structure in downtown received extensive restoration over a year returning it to its original look.

This building, known for its intricate Italian terracotta exterior along with a unique architectural design and elaborate details, was severely damaged necessitating seismic retrofitting and repairs. The restoration was completed on Jan. 30, 2020. The cost of this project was estimated to be $16 million.

The historic value of this building demanded special care to give it new life. An interior shoring system was erected to support the building, while unreinforced masonry walls were removed and repaired.

A new steel brace frame and foundation were installed. Thirty-five percent of the building’s original finishes from its original 1929 era were restored, based on direction from the Napa County Historical Society. This included 400 linear feet of 1’ by 1’ plaster crown molding, and also involved the re-creation of the original plaster wall finishes and mezzanines.

The scope of this project also involved repairing the grout on an existing stone wall; a complete structural upgrade of wood wall and floor systems; the removal, renovation and reinstallation of vintage windows; along with plaster repair, new restrooms and a new elevator in the building.

Gordon Venture LLC is owned by Zapolski Real Estate, LLC. Wright Contracting was the general contractor that performed restoration and seismic work, and Napa Design Partners was the architect for this project.