Governor proclaims state of emergency in Solano County

In support of recovery from winter storms in Solano County, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proclaimed a state of emergency in Solano.

The county joins 51 others similarly designated by Newsom since February.

Significant impacts range from record snowfall accumulation, widespread flooding and power outages, downed trees, hazardous debris flows, mudslides, landslides, swelling of waterways, dam overflows, and levee failures, officials noted in a press statement.

In March, Newsom requested and was granted a Presidential Emergency Declaration and a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration related to the storms.

Mendocino County was added as an individual-assistance emergency area on May 2. The deadline to apply is June 5.

The Solano declaration was sought due to localized flooding, roadway slope erosion, embankment slipouts and land slips, officials said.

Newsom reportedly found such conditions "of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property" and that resulting conditions "by reason of their magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to appropriately respond," according to the statement. Thus, he advised, "I find that local authority is inadequate to cope with the magnitude of the damage caused by these storms."

Last week, Newsom announced "492 million in investments for $492 million in budget funding to support the response to flood impacts throughout the state and help communities build resilience to future floods.

—

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.