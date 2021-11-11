Graton Rancheria tribe donates $1.5 million to National Native American Veterans Memorial

Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, operators of the Graton Resort and Casino in Sonoma County, has donated $1.5 million to the National Native American Veterans Memorial.

“The gift — the largest to the project to date — completes the $15 million fundraising goal for the construction of the memorial,” the announcement stated.

The memorial is currently open at the museum, and a dedication is scheduled for Thursday. It is described as the first national landmark in Washington, D.C., to focus on the contributions of American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who have served in the military.

“This gift reinforces our strong commitment to honor the many American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian veterans who have served this country in the armed forces.”said Greg Sarris, chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

It joins six other tribes and organizations in the Leadership Circle of donors for the memorial. The others are Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, Chickasaw Nation, Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.