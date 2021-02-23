Guy Fieri’s new chain of virtual kitchens aims to help independent restaurants — but will compete with them too

In just a matter of weeks, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen has gone from zero to 100.

That's how many virtual kitchens the spiky-haired chef, multimedia celebrity and humanitarian has opened around the country to confront a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Flavortown Kitchen is part of a new company, Virtual Dining Concepts, co-founded by Robert Earl and his son, Robbie Earl. VDC trades in virtual kitchens, which the company can install at existing restaurants to help them generate extra revenue from concepts branded by such celebrities as Fieri, Mariah Carey, rapper Tyga and YouTube star MrBeast.

Robert Earl, you may recall, is the former chief executive of Hard Rock Cafe and the founder of Planet Hollywood, which was designed in the 1990s as the Tinseltown knockoff of Hard Rock, both tourist-oriented chains that specialize in food, nostalgia and a whole lot of merch. Planet Hollywood — which has survived two bankruptcies, high-profile lawsuits and chicken tenders coated in Cap'n Crunch — remains part of Earl Enterprises, the senior Earl's company, which has gone on a buying spree of late. In 2018, Earl Enterprises purchased Bertucci's, the pizza chain that had filed for bankruptcy. And last year, the company gobbled up two casual chains, Brio Tuscan Grille and Bravo Cucina Italiana, after their parent company also filed for bankruptcy.

Just as relevant, Earl Enterprises also partnered with Fieri to launch Chicken Guy, a budding chicken-tenders chain that had the bad luck to open a location at FedEx Field just ahead of the pandemic. There's no outdoor dining or takeout at FedEx Field.

Fieri and Earl are now collaborating on Flavortown Kitchen, which debuted in late January and early February with locations in Reading, Pa.; Los Angeles; Austin; San Diego; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Washington, D.C. During a phone call from Southern California, Earl called the partnership between him and Fieri a "total love story." Earl also said Flavortown Kitchen would help his own restaurants, which have been suffering during the pandemic just like the mom-and-pops.

To date, all 100 Flavortown Kitchens (more will be installed in the days and weeks ahead, Earl said) have been placed in restaurants owned by Earl. A check of the addresses of each Flavortown location finds that they are all connected to a Buca di Beppo, Bertucci's, Brio or some other concept connected to the Florida-based Earl Enterprises.

"I believe that 'virtual' is one of the freshest new components that is going to keep the restaurant industry post-covid ... afloat," Earl said. "I believe that in two or three years' time, you will actually ask restaurants when you go in, 'So what are you doing virtually and what do you have that you're selling to me online?' I think it's just so in its infancy."

The offerings at Flavortown are, more or less, Fieri's greatest hits, pulled from menus he has created for restaurants tucked away in stadiums, malls, resorts, casinos, cruise lines, airports and other locations where food is not necessarily the primary draw. The featured appetizers and entrees include jalapeño "pig poppers," cheesesteak egg rolls, "Mac Daddy" mac 'n' cheese, "real cheezy" burgers, a Chicken Guy classic sandwich, a "crazy" Cuban sandwich and other fare reimagined in Fieri's souped-up, muscle-car, 426 Hemi view of the food world.

The dishes are available for delivery only. You can't even walk into the virtual kitchen and order items for pickup, as I discovered on Presidents' Day when I drove to the Buca di Beppo location near Dupont Circle and tried to order sandwiches to go. A woman appeared from the kitchen and kindly explained that I would have to park somewhere near the restaurant, type in the address and order from a third-party delivery app. The drivers will cancel the order, she said, if they think you're trying to pick up the food yourself.

So I parked near the Washington Hilton and waited — and waited — for my classic Chicken Guy sandwich and a "real cheezy" burger. A few days earlier, I had actually placed a delivery order from Flavortown Kitchen. The poor driver had to schlep all the way out to the Maryland suburbs to drop off our meals. I tipped him extremely well.

In both cases, the food we ordered was branded within an inch of its life. Sandwiches were transported in black boxes stamped with colorful logos and a drawing of Fieri, his face reduced to its distinguishing features. It basically renders the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" as a cartoon character, perfecting the marriage between chef and his food, both exaggerated for effect.

The food itself is "essentially being [prepared] from scratch," said Earl during our interview. Fieri insists on it, a mandate that requires chefs from both Fieri's and Earl's properties to train the cooks in each restaurant where a Flavortown Kitchen has popped up. Based on my limited tastings, they need more training.