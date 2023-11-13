Robust olive harvest expected in California North Coast counties

KATHRYN REED
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 13, 2023, 9:16AM
Facts and figures about California olive oil

There are more than 37,000 acres planted in California for the production of extra-virgin olive oil.

There are more than 400 growers/producers of olive oil.

More than 75 olive varieties are grown for olive oil production, resulting in blends that are unique to California.

The state olive oil industry produces between 2 million to 4 million gallons per harvest.

There are close to 50 olive oil mills in the Golden State.

Source: California Olive Oil Council

While European olive oil prices are going through the roof because extreme weather is affecting the tonnage harvested, North Bay producers of this liquid gold are bullish about what will be bottled this season.

One key to quality olive oil is to mill the olives soon after they are harvested.

“There are a lot of producers in Italy, Spain and Greece that are good, but California produces better olive oil because we try to take care of the olives,” explained Maria Milagros Castro, who runs Milagros Olive Advisor consulting firm in St. Helena. “You have to take care of the fruit. Once you harvest them they start to oxidize. The sooner you mill them, the better it is.”

Milagros works with small growers who don’t harvest by machine. She said the fruit can be damaged when it’s placed in a bin and left to sit. Her job is to help her clients get the most fruit out of each harvest. Olives are an alternate-year species, meaning one year it’s a good harvest, the next, less so.

“It all depends how you manage your trees. You can reduce that alternation. You don’t want the curve very high,” Milagros said. Pruning, irrigation and fertilization help growers get as much product from the trees as possible.

Normally, harvest begins in November. At Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company in Suisun Valley the start date was Oct. 16. A lot of this had to do with milling for growers beyond themselves.

Olives in Sonoma County might not be harvested until the end of November.

“The cold, wet spring delayed the bloom and they are behind schedule for ripening compared to previous years,” said Andrew Smith, Sonoma County agriculture commissioner. “They are hoping to be able to harvest in late November before there is too much rain and frost starts to hit.”

At McEvoy Ranch in Marin County, one of the region’s largest producers, olives will likely be plucked from the trees mid-November.

Growers optimistic

Growing olives is similar to other crops with Mother Nature being the uncontrollable variable.

“I was really nervous because of the late blooms. I was concerned we were not going to achieve proper pollination and because the fruit set so late it would not ripen on time,” said Samantha Dorsey, president of McEvoy Ranch in the Petaluma Gap. “But as summer went on I was feeling really good about this season’s crop. It was good to have a year where we haven’t had to worry as much about water. Rains last year helped us move into this year with more confidence.”

Dorsey expects production to be similar to last year, but would not divulge any numbers in regards to tonnage or value.

McEvoy, with its 14,000 trees, is the largest grower in Marin County. Seven varieties of olives are grown.

Last year 10 flavors were available beyond extra-virgin olive oil. Chai spiced olive oil is the newest addition.

“Olive oils sales for McEvoy Ranch are still strong,” Dorsey said. “The olive oil market internationally is in a tough position because of the low supply. For a small producer like us supply is good and demand is steady.”

Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company in Solano County has more than 3,000 trees, with 13 types of trees. They use olives from two other growers for their oils and also mill for at least 300 customers. Many of them are part of the community milling process where small growers bring their crop to Il Fiorello to be milled with others. Last year 71 families harvested 17,000 pounds of olives. It becomes the “community blend.” Participants leave with oil that weighs the same as what their olives did.

Ann Sievers, who owns the company with her husband, Mark, doesn’t subscribe to the wine industry theory where each vintage should taste the same as the next. She believes the olive oil flavors should reflect what the growing seasons bring her.

As global weather patterns change, Sievers is even more diligent when it comes to pruning, letting sun in, using drip irrigation and all the components she can try to control.

“There’s a lot of chemistry in this too. As commercial growers we take leaf samples for tissue nutrition. It’s just like going to the doctor to get a blood panel,” Sievers said.

Neighbors Pamm Anderson and Pete Vernasco who own Olivewood Ranch in Suisun Valley run a much smaller operation.

They have four varietals on 7 acres, with 900 trees.

“We mill with Malcolm and Karen Bond of Bondolio in Winters. Their milling schedule dictates our harvest times. Typically our picking dates are the first week of November,” Vernasco said. “Our crop this year is light. The perimeter of the grove has fruit, but the interior is minuscule. We had a very cold spring, plus we did a heavy pruning.”

Last year Olivewood Ranch produced 110 gallons of extra-virgin olive oil and 15 gallons of co-milled kumquat and mandarin orange olive oil. They also sold 8 tons of bulk olives to Olive Truck.

Making the grade

Olive oil doesn’t rank high in county agriculture reports in the North Bay, but it’s still a contributor to the bottom line.

Napa County had a better 2022 compared to 2021. The most recent Ag Report said, “Despite many growers grappling with adverse weather conditions such as drought and the continuing pressure of olive fruit flies, harvested acres and total tonnage were substantially higher than in the previous year.”

In 2022, there were 109 acres that produced olives with a value of $283,100, while in 2021 there were 57 acres with a value of $226,400.

A bad freeze in February 2022 significantly damaged trees, resulting in last year’s harvest in Solano County plummeting from the prior year. The number of harvested acres in 2022 was 97 compared to 2021 when it was 295.

It’s not that fewer acres were planted, but often farmers don't report yields on bad years. That’s why it’s harvested acres, not planted acres.

The drastic decline also meant the value was dramatically different: $133,000 for 2022 and $1,392,000 in 2021.

“This year we should be poised for the largest olive harvest in recent memory,” Ed King, Solano County agricultural commissioner, said.

More acreage has been turned into olive orchards in large part because walnut growers were fed up with the poor prices for the nuts, King said. He expects more than 500 acres of olives to be harvested this season.

Sonoma County reported 259 acres that produced olives in 2022 with a value of an about $320,000. In 2021 there were 391 acres with a value of $400,300.

It’s such a small crop in Marin County that with so few growers olives are lumped in with “fruit, vegetable and nursery crops” in the annual ag report.

“The drought was brutal for a lot of crop producers, including olive growers; especially for producers that ran out of water and didn't have enough water to keep trees healthy. Some pruned back, which led to a smaller crop,” Ag Commissioner Stefan Parnay said of 2022. “I hear this year’s crop is supposed to be good and much better than the drought years.”

Top olive oil producing countries

1. Spain — 5,965,080 tons

2. Italy — 2,194,110

3. Morocco — 1,912,238

4. Turkey — 1,525,000

5. Greece — 1,228,130

6. Egypt — 1,080,091

7. Portugal — 997,040

8. Tunisia — 876,877

9. Algeria — 868,754

10. Syria — 844,316

11. Argentina — 325,862

12. Jordan — 214,994

13. Peru — 190,986

14. United States — 151,950

15. Libya — 140,175

16. Lebanon — 134,500

17. Chile — 126,071

18. Israel — 108,000

19. Iran — 101,355

20. Albania — 98,313

21. Palestine — 89,445

22. Australia — 86,192

23. Iraq — 34,501

24. Croatia — 33,220

25. Cyprus — 25,520

Source: World Population Review

