Robust olive harvest expected in California North Coast counties

More than 75 olive varieties are grown for olive oil production, resulting in blends that are unique to California.

There are more than 37,000 acres planted in California for the production of extra-virgin olive oil.

While European olive oil prices are going through the roof because extreme weather is affecting the tonnage harvested, North Bay producers of this liquid gold are bullish about what will be bottled this season.

One key to quality olive oil is to mill the olives soon after they are harvested.

“There are a lot of producers in Italy, Spain and Greece that are good, but California produces better olive oil because we try to take care of the olives,” explained Maria Milagros Castro, who runs Milagros Olive Advisor consulting firm in St. Helena. “You have to take care of the fruit. Once you harvest them they start to oxidize. The sooner you mill them, the better it is.”

Milagros works with small growers who don’t harvest by machine. She said the fruit can be damaged when it’s placed in a bin and left to sit. Her job is to help her clients get the most fruit out of each harvest. Olives are an alternate-year species, meaning one year it’s a good harvest, the next, less so.

“It all depends how you manage your trees. You can reduce that alternation. You don’t want the curve very high,” Milagros said. Pruning, irrigation and fertilization help growers get as much product from the trees as possible.

Normally, harvest begins in November. At Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company in Suisun Valley the start date was Oct. 16. A lot of this had to do with milling for growers beyond themselves.

Olives in Sonoma County might not be harvested until the end of November.

“The cold, wet spring delayed the bloom and they are behind schedule for ripening compared to previous years,” said Andrew Smith, Sonoma County agriculture commissioner. “They are hoping to be able to harvest in late November before there is too much rain and frost starts to hit.”

At McEvoy Ranch in Marin County, one of the region’s largest producers, olives will likely be plucked from the trees mid-November.

Growers optimistic

Growing olives is similar to other crops with Mother Nature being the uncontrollable variable.

“I was really nervous because of the late blooms. I was concerned we were not going to achieve proper pollination and because the fruit set so late it would not ripen on time,” said Samantha Dorsey, president of McEvoy Ranch in the Petaluma Gap. “But as summer went on I was feeling really good about this season’s crop. It was good to have a year where we haven’t had to worry as much about water. Rains last year helped us move into this year with more confidence.”

Dorsey expects production to be similar to last year, but would not divulge any numbers in regards to tonnage or value.

McEvoy, with its 14,000 trees, is the largest grower in Marin County. Seven varieties of olives are grown.

Last year 10 flavors were available beyond extra-virgin olive oil. Chai spiced olive oil is the newest addition.

“Olive oils sales for McEvoy Ranch are still strong,” Dorsey said. “The olive oil market internationally is in a tough position because of the low supply. For a small producer like us supply is good and demand is steady.”

Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company in Solano County has more than 3,000 trees, with 13 types of trees. They use olives from two other growers for their oils and also mill for at least 300 customers. Many of them are part of the community milling process where small growers bring their crop to Il Fiorello to be milled with others. Last year 71 families harvested 17,000 pounds of olives. It becomes the “community blend.” Participants leave with oil that weighs the same as what their olives did.

Ann Sievers, who owns the company with her husband, Mark, doesn’t subscribe to the wine industry theory where each vintage should taste the same as the next. She believes the olive oil flavors should reflect what the growing seasons bring her.

As global weather patterns change, Sievers is even more diligent when it comes to pruning, letting sun in, using drip irrigation and all the components she can try to control.

“There’s a lot of chemistry in this too. As commercial growers we take leaf samples for tissue nutrition. It’s just like going to the doctor to get a blood panel,” Sievers said.

Neighbors Pamm Anderson and Pete Vernasco who own Olivewood Ranch in Suisun Valley run a much smaller operation.

They have four varietals on 7 acres, with 900 trees.

“We mill with Malcolm and Karen Bond of Bondolio in Winters. Their milling schedule dictates our harvest times. Typically our picking dates are the first week of November,” Vernasco said. “Our crop this year is light. The perimeter of the grove has fruit, but the interior is minuscule. We had a very cold spring, plus we did a heavy pruning.”