Heads up, commuters: Cash tolls will not be returning to California's Bay Area bridges

As California prepares to return to more normal, post-pandemic times, one thing won't be returning: toll booth workers.

Cash toll collection was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Bay Area Toll Authority announced a new all-electronic toll collection system will be implemented at seven bridges in the region.

Drivers passing through the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay and San Mateo-Hayward bridges will pay all tolls electronically. Those enrolled in FasTrak or a License Plate Account will see no difference in their payments, but drivers who are not enrolled in one of these programs will receive a monthly invoice for all toll bridge crossings.

The Golden Gate Bridge implemented an all-electronic tolling system in 2013, offering a model for the other bridges. Cameras will take pictures of drivers' license plates and the FasTrak customer service center will mail an invoice each month to the address at which the vehicle is registered with the DMV.

Nearly 75% of bridge crossings are already done by those enrolled in FasTrak, making the transition to all-electronic tolling easier.