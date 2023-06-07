Healdsburg construction firm CEO wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Nancy Madarus’ parents started the family’s construction firm when she was very young. At age 12, she was already helping with concrete forming, tile, painting, staining and cleanup. During high school, she was performing walk-throughs of new homes Eddinger Enterprises built, while also waitressing at her grandmother’s cafe and bookkeeping at Healdsburg Lumber Company (HLC). After graduating from Santa Clara University with a marketing degree, she moved back to Healdsburg vowing that she was never getting back into construction, choosing rather to open a tasting room while keeping part-time jobs at Eddingers and HLC. Years later, she had become all-in at Eddingers and never looked back, saying “construction is something I really enjoy.” For the past 35 years she has worked with “an amazing group of professionals,” including husband Kevin, sister Susie and her youngest son, Joe.

What advice would you give to young professionals striving to be great leaders in your profession?

Don’t ask anyone to do anything you wouldn’t do. Be prepared, make sure you know what you’re talking about and always be kind.

What have you learned about your leadership style?

I’m old school and was trained to lead by example, but I’m working on delegating more and trusting the people around me to do their jobs.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud of the many homes and commercial buildings our firm has built over the last 55 years, especially the relationships we have built, and dozens of community projects, such as the plaza gazebo, swim center, senior center, a museum, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Clarence Ruonavaara Grandstands at the local ballpark.

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of and why?

Easily the “achievement” I’m most proud of is my strong relationship with my family and friends. I enjoy every minute with them and we have a lot of fun no matter what we’re doing, even during work parties.

Favorite quote?

“Life is good.”