Healdsburg Lumber CEO wins North Bay Women in Business award

Jill Ziedrich Gaylor, president of Healdsburg Lumber Company and Hudson Street Design, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s 2021 Women in Business Awards.

Professional background: After college, I worked at Exchange Bank for a few years. When a sales position opened at Hudson Street Design in 2008, I decided to give it a try.

From there, I was promoted to the location manager and then general manager of HSD. In March 2020, I was promoted to president of Healdsburg Lumber Company, Inc.

Education: I grew up in Healdsburg where I attended elementary school, and later graduated from Healdsburg High School. I earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Chico State University, but promptly returned to Sonoma County after graduating.

Staff: I oversee three locations—Healdsburg Lumber Company, Hudson Street Design, and Gualala Building Supply—with a total of about 90 employees. More than 25% of our staff has been with us for ten years or longer, and I’ve know many of them since I was a kid.

Our family of employees is just that: family. We’re all pretty close and support one another no matter what, which makes being at work so enjoyable.

Tell us about yourself and your company: Healdsburg Lumber has been around since 1875, but was purchased by my grandfather in the mid-1970s. By 1985, my dad was running the business and is primarily responsible for expanding into more of a full-service building supply company with multiple locations.

Having grown up in the company, it really feels like home. There was never any pressure for me to take over the family business, but after officially joining the staff in 2008, I developed a passion for the company and seeing it succeed.

I am honored to be leading the team as we break ground on our new building which will allow us to be a one-stop building materials company.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

At the onset of the pandemic, we (like everyone else) had no idea what to expect, or what kind of losses we may face. My number one goal was to protect my staff: from COVID, of course, but also from losing their jobs.

Through thoughtful cost-cutting measures, we made it through relatively unscathed. We’ve also all had to become a lot more flexible, which has helped improve our workflow.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

After working in various departments for over 12 years, I was promoted to president in March 2020.

I’m proud not only because of the hard work that went into earning that position, but also (and just as importantly) I

’m proud to be the third generation of the Ziedrich family to lead this company.

My parents have three daughters, and when my sisters and I were younger, the idea of girls taking over a lumber company seemed far-fetched.

Thankfully, our society is making great strides to change those stereotypes surrounding gender roles. I am now the mother of two little girls, and I encourage them daily to dream big—that they can do anything they set their mind to.

What is your biggest challenge today?

A pared-down production of materials during the pandemic despite an increase in building projects has driven the cost of lumber to record highs.

While our margins have stayed the same, our customers are still being hurt by the price increase.

We are also seeing much-longer-than-normal lead times for many other products, especially windows and doors. This can result in a very frustrating situation for all involved. Things change daily, so we’re doing our best to prepare and educate our customers so everyone can plan accordingly.

Words that best describe you: I’m caring and considerate of others, and tend to be rather generous.

I’m also a very dedicated person and really try to put my heart into what I’m doing, whether at work, volunteering at my kids’ school, or just a good workout.

Personally, which of the adjustments you’ve had to make in your home life and career have been most challenging?

My husband and I are lucky enough to have of our kids’ grandparents and some wonderful friends nearby who have stepped up during the pandemic—without whom we would have been lost.

However, remembering who is going where on what day, juggling various schedules, and communicating those details to the right person, all while working full-time has been incredibly challenging.

How about the women your work with, or know outside the work place? What adjustments have they had to make?

Several friends have had to reduce work hours or quit their jobs entirely to stay home with their kids for distance learning, which has significantly affected them financially and emotionally.