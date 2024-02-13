Healdsburg pizza place owner worries she’s being priced out of the city

After owning La Pizza restaurant in Healdsburg for over a decade, Chhouk Lach says she may have to shutter the business after her long-term lease expires at the end of March.

North Bay Property Advisors in Santa Rosa, which leases Lach the space at 133 Healdsburg Ave., informed her that it will be listing the Healdsburg Avenue site for lease on April 1.

Lach says she has not been given the option to renew the lease and as a result, her rental status will change to month-to-month once her current lease agreement ends.

“This is my life. I don’t have a lot of money,” the 46-year-old Santa Rosa resident said. “I can’t even afford to live in Healdsburg.”

Her problems are the latest in a continuing spate, in recent years, of financial challenges that have threatened the livelihoods of small businesses in the increasingly tony downtown of Healdsburg.

The family-owned restaurant industry in this community 15 miles northwest of Santa Rosa has been hit especially hard. Unable to keep up with the rising costs of rent and food, along with staffing shortages, a number of local establishments there have closed.

Potential closures such as Lach’s have the longtime Healdsburg community increasingly on edge.

However, according to North Bay Property Advisors, Lach’s belief that she is being pushed out is incorrect. A company official contends her fears are the result of a misunderstanding.

“That's false information. That’s 100% incorrect. No tenant has been given notice to vacate the property, period,” said William M. Severi, who heads the company.

“The only communication to that tenant was, one, notifying the tenant that the lease was coming to an end, and two, at the end of that term, that lease will convert to a month-to-month. That’s standard,” Severi said.

But Lach, who goes by “Lilly” to her many Healdsburg customers and friends, said she has many questions that have not been answered by the leasing agents and her confusion over the non-renewal of her lease is nearly as distressing as the possible shutdown.

“I’m trying to pick myself up right now,” she said, “but everything is going wrong.”

Healdsburg’s restaurant displacements started gaining notice at least seven years ago, even before the tragic wildfires and floods hit the region.

In 2016, after four years of increasingly difficult financial challenges, beloved chef Sofia Petridis-Lim closed her Greek-themed Taverna Sofia.

A year later, after a nine-year run, chef-owners Ari and Dawnelise Rosen closed their classic Italian Scopa, citing an increasingly competitive dining landscape, rising food costs, and the time demands of their growing family.

In 2021, having wowed customers for a decade with his Yucatán-French fusion cuisine, restaurateur Mateo Granados closed his Mateo’s Cocina Latina. At the time, he said his decision was influenced by a rent increase so drastic that keeping the operation going no longer made financial sense.

In 2022, the Rosens, who previously closed Italian Scopa, next shuttered their popular Campo Fina, which had operated for a decade.

Citing the pandemic as the main reason for the closure in a letter they wrote to supporters, they also pointed to “the doubling of our rent this year, a national labor shortage, rampant growth in our town, inflation and the lack of housing for our staff.”

Add to that scenario new, large, well-funded restaurant operations increasingly moving in, and it’s no wonder smaller businesses are feeling the squeeze.

Vertice Hospitality Management, the team behind the Michelin-starred SingleThread restaurant, purchased the River Belle Inn at 68 Front St. in 2022. And just last year, Vertice announced plans to purchase and redevelop the former Raven Cinema at 150 North St.

Wine and hospitality mogul Bill Foley has increased his Healdsburg acquisitions through his Foley Entertainment Group, including Hotel Les Mars and Goodnight’s Steakhouse.

And Little Saint, the former SHED, was purchased by San Francisco-based hedge fund investor Jeff Ubben.

“This kind of thing happens in Healdsburg more than we would like to see,” said Healdsburg City Council member Chris Herrod. “The La Pizza shopping center has been home to mostly Latino-oriented or Latino-owned businesses, small businesses, and it would be an awful shame to see that center be completely gentrified and those businesses forced to find another place. In Healdsburg, that might be very difficult to do.”

Besides La Pizza, the center also includes Taqueria Guadalajara, and La Tradicion Market.

Still, Severi said that neither La Pizza nor any of the other tenants are in danger of losing their leases.

“The owners of this property have owned property in Healdsburg for over 30 years and have no intention of having the tenants vacate the premises,” Severi said. “We have endeavored at every juncture to look for businesses that are local to take over spaces in that center. The rent structure is structured so it is affordable for local businesses.”

Lach said she has engaged a real estate representative to help communicate with her leasing agents, and is hoping for more solid information on how she can proceed.

“I can’t afford to relocate,” she said. “I’m holding on, but I’m struggling. I’m like, well, what is it? Just tell me.”