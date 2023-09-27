Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Kitchen brings in new executive chef, completes redesign

Celebrity chef Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen hired Shane McAnelly as executive chef and completed a redesign of the Healdsburg restaurant.

McAnelly had been at the helm of Sonoma County dining establishments for eight years before going to work at The Silo Cookhouse at the Horse Shoe Farm luxury resort in North Carolina in mid-2021. McAnelly was executive chef at Healdsburg restaurants Chalkboard and then The Brass Rabbit before going to lead Bricolour Vineyards’ culinary program in 2020.

“I am beyond excited to return to one of my favorite places on earth,” McAnelly said in the announcement Tuesday.

McAnelly noted renewed connections with Northern California suppliers such as Liberty Duck, Mary’s Chicken and Russian River Organics plus new vendors like Brokaw Farms Avocados of Fresno and Santa Rosa’s U Funzou oyster mushrooms.

The new design at Dry Creek Kitchen includes a marble-topped bar and large mirrors behind the liquor bottles, a Terroir Table in the dining room, glass-walled wine cellar and new leather-bound seating. Palmer commissioned local artist Bog Nugent to create a series of paintings featuring Sonoma County vines, grass, herbs, trees and other botany.