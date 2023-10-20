Healdsburg’s new high-end steakhouse names general manager

Recently opened Goodnight's Prime Steak + Spirits has named Demetri Smith executive general manager.

The Healdsburg steakhouse, a venture of Foley Entertainment Group, opened in August. Smith had been working for three years at another Foley property in Healdsburg, Hotel Les Mars, the last two as general manager, according to Smith’s LinkedIn profile.

Smith said Goodnight’s is a “pioneering destination for a fresh, Western-style dining experience” in Sonoma County.

“With its daring food and cocktail program, I eagerly anticipate being a part of the Goodnight’s culinary allure,” Smith said in the announcement.

Born in Napa Valley, Smith has been working in the hotel and restaurant business for nearly two decades, including management roles at Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Calistoga Resort & Spa.