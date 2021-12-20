Healdsburg’s new The Matheson 3-floor project features rooftop restaurant

The Matheson, located at 106 Matheson St. on the Healdsburg Plaza, is a popular new three-level restaurant with rooftop lounge and terrace offering patrons an al fresco outdoor experience.

Completed Aug. 30, the Sonoma County project provides customers with a multifaceted array of dining venues within the same building and has seating for more than 200 guests.

Repurposing this historic landmark was an infill project in the city focused on preserving the 100-year old building facade while also creating two farm-to-table restaurants, wine bar with its elegant wine wall, plus the Roof 106 bar with its lounge and outdoor terrace offering pizza, snacks and cocktails.

A mezzanine overlooks the main floor dining room and a kitchen that also can be used for private dining and special events.

Hiring local artisans and contractors was a top priority for developer and longtime Silicon Valley executive Craig Ramsey, who bought the building and partnered with co-owner and chef Dustin Vallette.

“I’ve always been a fan of Dustin’s restaurants and said to him, ‘If I buy this building will you join me as my business partner and think about starting another restaurant?’” Ramsey said. “Over the years we have become good friends. I have always loved the restaurant business and he helped me fulfill a personal dream.”

“City officials suggested that we consider adding a rooftop restaurant,” Ramsey said.

Since opening, the rooftop bar and lounge has seen as many as 400 diner turnovers on a single day.

Valette and Ramsey opened The Matheson on Sept. 2. Valette manages the day-to-day operation of the tri-level restaurant, plans its tasting menu, and oversees the sushi bar and wine bar serving 88 wines by the glass options.

The old interior was redesigned by architect Cass Calder Smith (CCS Architects), working with general contractor Eddinger Enterprises Inc., MKM & Associates, Munselle Civil Engineers and a team of subcontractors worked to create a convergence of elements honoring historical aspects of the structure, such as wood beams stained red or natural, blended with the ambiance associated with today’s wine country hospitality. CCS also found a number of unique crystal chandeliers to suspend the high ceiling.

“We wanted to retain the high ceiling and had to install a steel frame inside for additional support since the original walls had no rebar as a reinforcement,” Ramsey added.

Artist Jay Mercado painted eight large murals displayed above the wine wall featuring Latino workers harvesting grapes, CalFire personnel fighting wildfires and artisans baking bread – a tribute to Vallette’s great grandfather who operated a bakery many years ago in the building that previously occupied The 106 Matheson site.