Hello Alice updates motion to dismiss case alleging racial discrimination

Lawyers for Hello Alice filed an updated motion last Wednesday to dismiss a case alleging unlawful discrimination, and say the lawsuit should be transferred to the Northern District of California if the court concludes the lawsuit has merit.

The updated motion was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division last week.

In the motion, Hello Alice representatives ask the court to dismiss the complaint claiming the platform racially discriminated against Ohio business owner Nathan Roberts or move the case to the Northern District of California.

“Hello Alice serves a vital function to the small business community, helping provide equitable access to capital,” Neal Katyal, lead counsel on the case for Hello Alice, said in an Instagram post last week. “We look forward to the District Court’s resolution of this case, and we are hopeful that it will dismiss this complaint and that the grant program will ultimately be upheld as lawful.”

The legal battle began last August when America First Legal, Mitchell Law PLLC and Ashbrook Byrne Kressge LLC filed a lawsuit claiming Progressive Insurance’s Driving Small Business Forward fund program in partnership with Hello Alice unlawfully discriminated against small business owners based on race.

Roberts, who is white and the owner of Freedom Truck Dispatch began an application for a grant program offering 10 grants of $25,000 each to be put toward purchasing a commercial vehicle, according to the original complaint.

Roberts “did not realize the grant was available only for Black-owned small businesses” and began filling out the application until he reached the part that emphasized the grants were for Black-owned businesses.

The updated motion brings up five legal arguments. The first claims Roberts failed to plead “but for” causation, meaning he had to plead “but for the alleged racial discrimination, he would not have suffered the deprivations alleged.”

However, according to the motion, plaintiffs have not disclosed that Roberts met the threshold, nonracial eligibility requirements for the grant program such as having 10 employees or less or demonstrating a need for a qualifying commercial vehicle to run his business.

The second argument claims that the grant program is a gratuitous promise and that according to Ohio law, a “gratuitous (promise is) not enforceable as contracts because there is no consideration.”

If the court concludes that the government program is considered a contract, the third argument claims the case should be transferred to the Northern District of California, or the federal court serving Sonoma County.

Another argument claims that applying Section 1981, a federal law which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and ethnicity when making and enforcing contracts, to Hello Alice violates its First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and expression. Because the grant program was created to address inequities Black business owners face when it comes to accessing capital, the program is considered a form of political speech, according to the complaint.

The final argument reaffirms that the grant program is a valid affirmative action program under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

“These lawsuits are trying to stop both of those economic capabilities,” Hello Alice co-founder Elizabeth Gore told The Press Democrat back in December. Gore resides in Healdsburg and is married to Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore.

“The outcome of our lawsuit will set precedent (on the grant side) for the private sector to not be able to do gifting and grants to small businesses, which is billions of dollars that can be at stake.”

America First Legal is a conservative nonprofit is headed by Stephen Miller, who said the organization would use "our legal system to defend our society and our families from any unlawful actions by the left."

The organization has filed lawsuits challenging attempts to remedy racial disparities and targeting policies, supportive of transgender rights.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.