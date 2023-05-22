Help Wanted: Population drop has North Bay businesses feeling employment pinch

With a multi-year population decline in every North Bay county, the struggle to find employees to maintain a robust local customer base is real.

Housing is repeatedly cited as the primary reason people are leaving, especially for families and those in the middle of their careers.

“The population decline is having a major impact on our small businesses,” said Tim Murrill, executive director of Fairfield-based Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center.

“It’s the No. 1 issue why we cannot find enough people. This is definitely not just a trend. This is going to be with us for many years to come. All you have to do is look at population data and birthrates.”

The number of people who call California home continues to shrink, based on U.S. Census Bureau figures between April 2020 and July 2022. Since the population drop began in 2020, the state has shrunk by about 500,000 people.

The state in May released a report showing a 0.3% drop in population from Jan. 1, 2022, (39.1 million people) to Jan. 1, 2023 (38.9 million).

In that one-year time span, the state Department of Finance reported Marin County’s population decreased 1% from 155,470 in 2022 to 252,959 in 2023; Sonoma County declined 0.5%from 480,623 to 478,174; Solano County also lost 0.5%, going from 445,881 to 443,749; and Napa County was down 1%, from 135,941 to 134,637.

“Certainly the population decrease has exacerbated the labor market shortage, which we saw tightening up even before the pandemic. It also speaks to the mismatch of the cost of living and median wage in our area, and the lack of abundant housing in our area,” said Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

It appears the population drain won’t end soon. The Napa County Economic Overview Report notes the county lost 4,006 people in the past five years, with an expected decrease of another 2,944 people in the next five years.

Feeling the loss

“Finding people is a nightmare. It is impossible really,” said Paul Magdycz, a local entrepreneur. “I’ll probably be shutting down the dog walking because I can’t find anyone to do the walks, and they literally get paid more than my daughter, who is a schoolteacher.”

Magdycz owns three Sausalito businesses: Cove Grooming, which he has had for more than five years; Best Friends Pet Supplies for eight years; and House and Hound Sitters for 15 years.

In addition to needing workers for each business, Magdycz has experienced a dramatic drop in local business, particularly at his pet supply store.

Area residents kept it afloat during the pandemic, but sales levels are now about 50% of what they were pre-COVID, whereas the tourist clientele is on the uptick, at about 80% pre-COVID.

Magdycz has enough dogs to walk, just not enough people to walk them. The dog walking side of the business is growing, which he attributes to people returning to the office.

La Prima Pizza in St. Helena is also losing its local customers.

“In the last couple of years, a few different people I’ve spoken to personally have said they would not be back because they were leaving the area,” said Ernesto Nunez, a manager at the restaurant.

He said they told him they were tired of contending with wildfires, and he boasted of finding cheaper housing outside of California.

For Rick Lewis, owner of Gold Rush Jewelers in San Rafael, his biggest concern is the lack of qualified employees.

“Without employees, you can’t operate,” he said. “I lose employees because they move. It’s always due to housing. They want to live somewhere more affordable.”

Lewis has owned the Marin County store for 35 years. He says it’s harder now than ever to find experienced people.

Fully staffed, he would have about two dozen full or part time employees. He said he could use three more staffers.

As for profits, he said he did well during the pandemic because people were using their cash on jewelry instead of travel. Last year, though, revenues were down 10%, and so far 2023 is off by 10% compared to 2022.

Lewis attributes this to the higher cost of living and people having less disposable income.

The education sector is also feeling the effects of plummeting populations.

“There are three ways in which public schools can lose students: declining birthrates, families moving out of the area for external reasons like national disasters, and housing,” explained Eric Wittmershaus, director of communications for Sonoma County Office of Education.

Facts and figures

The U.S. Postal Service in 2022 processed 33.2 million address changes. Of those, 343,230 were Californians leaving the state — and that’s just people with an address in their name. Most kids don’t register an address change.