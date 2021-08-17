Hennessy Advisors of Marin County reports 25% Q3 earnings increase

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (Nasdaq: HNNA) reported a 25% increase in earnings for the quarter ending June 30.

The third fiscal-year quarter netted $2.24 million in comparison to $1.77 million in the same period in 2020, the Novato-based investment firm announced Aug. 4. Assets under management grew 18% compared with 2020, it reported.

Total revenue also rose to $8.5 million, up by 24%.

President and Chief Operating Officer Terry Nilson told the Business Journal the firm advised its customers to hold steady during the pandemic’s economic turbulence. Long term, Nilson believes inflation woes will be kept in check and short lived.

“The American spirit is still alive,” she said.

Chairman and CEO Neil Hennessy pointed to the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on July 26 and U.S. economic growth at an annual rate of 6.5% during the second calendar quarter.

“In my opinion, headwinds caused by short-term supply chain issues and labor shortages should be offset by wage increases and improved production output, allowing the U.S. economy to thrive,” he said in the news release.

The company board declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share, to be paid on Sept. 2.