Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards.

The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys.

Award-winning companies will be recognized at a Journal event Sept. 14 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. Go to nbbj.news/bptw22 for tickets.

Presenting sponsor for the event is Exchange Bank, and the gold sponsor is Trope Group.

First-time winners

Charles Schwab, Santa Rosa

Chop's Teen Club, Santa Rosa

Committee on the Shelterless, Petaluma

Emeritus Vineyards, Sebastopol

Fairweather & Associates Inc., Santa Rosa

Food For Thought, Forestville

Gusmer Enterprises, Mountainside

Harv 81 Group – North America, Benicia

Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, San Rafael

OLE Health, Napa

Simply Solar, Petaluma

Snoopy's Home Ice, Redwood Empire Ice Arena, Santa Rosa

Wealthspire Advisors, San Rafael

Wright Residential, Windsor

Two-time winners

Akili Interactive, Larkspur

Bridges Restoration LLC (doing business as West Coast Fire and Water), Kelseyville

Community First Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Corcoran Global Living, Santa Rosa

Dillwood Burkel & Millar LLP, Santa Rosa

Napa Valley Fume, Rutherford

North Marin Community Services, Novato

Peterson Mechanical, Sonoma

Scott Laboratories, Petaluma

Siyan Clinical, Santa Rosa

Summit Technology Group, Santa Rosa

Willow Creek Wealth Management, Sebastopol

WX Brands, Novato

Three-time winners

All Weather Architectural Aluminum, Vacaville

Anova Education and Behavior Consultation, Santa Rosa

Community Support Network, Santa Rosa

KLH Consulting, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Jet Center, Santa Rosa

Four-time winners

Central Valley, Napa

Eleven Engineering Inc., Petaluma

Hilton Garden Inn–Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa

Ledson Winery & Vineyards, Kenwood

MKM & Associates Structural Engineering, Rohnert Park

North Coast Title Company, Santa Rosa

Peju Winery, Rutherford

Russian River Brewing Company, Windsor

Sonoma Clean Power Authority, Santa Rosa

Five-time winners

Boisset Collection, St. Helena

Centric General Contractors, St. Helena

Cornerstone, Petaluma

Earthtone Construction, Sebastopol

Intervine Inc., Napa

Soiland Co. Inc., Cotati

Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, Santa Rosa

Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park

Six-time winners

Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, Napa

Intelisys, a ScanSource company, Petaluma

Oliver's Market, Santa Rosa

TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa

Vivalon (previously Whistlestop), San Rafael

YWCA Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Seven-time winners

Beyers Costin Simon, Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Lumber, Healdsburg

Mike's Bikes, Novato

PsychStrategies Inc., Santa Rosa

Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group (RESIG), Windsor

Eight-time winners

Arrow Benefits Group, Petaluma

GC Micro, Petaluma

Hogan Land Services, Santa Rosa

Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa

Mengali Accountancy, Healdsburg

Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa

Nine-time winners

DH Wine Compliance, Santa Rosa

Hennessy Advisors Inc., Novato

IDEX Health & Science, Rohnert Park

10-time winners

Adobe Associates Inc., Santa Rosa

Don Sebastiani & Sons, Napa

Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire, Santa Rosa

InterWest Insurance Services LLC, Petaluma

Kiosk Creative LLC, Novato

Star Staffing, Petaluma

11-time winners

BKF Engineers, Santa Rosa

Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, Napa

Costeaux French Bakery, Healdsburg

Pisenti & Brinker LLP, Santa Rosa

Scott Technology Group, Rohnert Park

12-time winners

Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess LLP, Santa Rosa

M.A. Silva USA, Santa Rosa

St. Francis winery and Vineyards, Santa Rosa

WRA Inc., San Rafael

13-time winners

Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa

Ghilotti Bros. Inc., San Rafael

Smith Dollar PC, Santa Rosa

Summit State Bank, Santa Rosa

14-time winners

George Petersen Insurance Agency, Santa Rosa

Mr. Rooter of Sonoma, Santa Rosa

Moss Adams LLP, Santa Rosa

Nova Group Inc., Napa

15-time winners

W. Bradley Electric Inc., Novato

16-time winners

Dal Poggetto & Company LLP, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Technology Inc., Petaluma

Summit Engineering Inc., Santa Rosa

17-time winners

BPM LLP, Santa Rosa

Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa

Poppy Bank, Santa Rosa

Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa