Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties
North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards.
The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys.
Award-winning companies will be recognized at a Journal event Sept. 14 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. Go to nbbj.news/bptw22 for tickets.
Presenting sponsor for the event is Exchange Bank, and the gold sponsor is Trope Group.
First-time winners
Charles Schwab, Santa Rosa
Chop's Teen Club, Santa Rosa
Committee on the Shelterless, Petaluma
Emeritus Vineyards, Sebastopol
Fairweather & Associates Inc., Santa Rosa
Food For Thought, Forestville
Gusmer Enterprises, Mountainside
Harv 81 Group – North America, Benicia
Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, San Rafael
OLE Health, Napa
Simply Solar, Petaluma
Snoopy's Home Ice, Redwood Empire Ice Arena, Santa Rosa
Wealthspire Advisors, San Rafael
Wright Residential, Windsor
Two-time winners
Akili Interactive, Larkspur
Bridges Restoration LLC (doing business as West Coast Fire and Water), Kelseyville
Community First Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Corcoran Global Living, Santa Rosa
Dillwood Burkel & Millar LLP, Santa Rosa
Napa Valley Fume, Rutherford
North Marin Community Services, Novato
Peterson Mechanical, Sonoma
Scott Laboratories, Petaluma
Siyan Clinical, Santa Rosa
Summit Technology Group, Santa Rosa
Willow Creek Wealth Management, Sebastopol
WX Brands, Novato
Three-time winners
All Weather Architectural Aluminum, Vacaville
Anova Education and Behavior Consultation, Santa Rosa
Community Support Network, Santa Rosa
KLH Consulting, Santa Rosa
Sonoma Jet Center, Santa Rosa
Four-time winners
Central Valley, Napa
Eleven Engineering Inc., Petaluma
Hilton Garden Inn–Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa
Ledson Winery & Vineyards, Kenwood
MKM & Associates Structural Engineering, Rohnert Park
North Coast Title Company, Santa Rosa
Peju Winery, Rutherford
Russian River Brewing Company, Windsor
Sonoma Clean Power Authority, Santa Rosa
Five-time winners
Boisset Collection, St. Helena
Centric General Contractors, St. Helena
Cornerstone, Petaluma
Earthtone Construction, Sebastopol
Intervine Inc., Napa
Soiland Co. Inc., Cotati
Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, Santa Rosa
Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park
Six-time winners
Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, Napa
Intelisys, a ScanSource company, Petaluma
Oliver's Market, Santa Rosa
TLCD Architecture, Santa Rosa
Vivalon (previously Whistlestop), San Rafael
YWCA Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Seven-time winners
Beyers Costin Simon, Santa Rosa
Healdsburg Lumber, Healdsburg
Mike's Bikes, Novato
PsychStrategies Inc., Santa Rosa
Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group (RESIG), Windsor
Eight-time winners
Arrow Benefits Group, Petaluma
GC Micro, Petaluma
Hogan Land Services, Santa Rosa
Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa
Mengali Accountancy, Healdsburg
Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa
Nine-time winners
DH Wine Compliance, Santa Rosa
Hennessy Advisors Inc., Novato
IDEX Health & Science, Rohnert Park
10-time winners
Adobe Associates Inc., Santa Rosa
Don Sebastiani & Sons, Napa
Goodwill Industries of the Redwood Empire, Santa Rosa
InterWest Insurance Services LLC, Petaluma
Kiosk Creative LLC, Novato
Star Staffing, Petaluma
11-time winners
BKF Engineers, Santa Rosa
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, Napa
Costeaux French Bakery, Healdsburg
Pisenti & Brinker LLP, Santa Rosa
Scott Technology Group, Rohnert Park
12-time winners
Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess LLP, Santa Rosa
M.A. Silva USA, Santa Rosa
St. Francis winery and Vineyards, Santa Rosa
WRA Inc., San Rafael
13-time winners
Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa
Ghilotti Bros. Inc., San Rafael
Smith Dollar PC, Santa Rosa
Summit State Bank, Santa Rosa
14-time winners
George Petersen Insurance Agency, Santa Rosa
Mr. Rooter of Sonoma, Santa Rosa
Moss Adams LLP, Santa Rosa
Nova Group Inc., Napa
15-time winners
W. Bradley Electric Inc., Novato
16-time winners
Dal Poggetto & Company LLP, Santa Rosa
Sonoma Technology Inc., Petaluma
Summit Engineering Inc., Santa Rosa
17-time winners
BPM LLP, Santa Rosa
Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
Poppy Bank, Santa Rosa
Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa