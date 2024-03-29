Here’s how customers of Asien’s Appliance can file claims for their merchandise

Customers of the former Santa Rosa appliance retailer Asien’s Appliance can now file a claim for unfulfilled purchases and services after it unexpectedly ceased operations last month.

SG Service Co. LLC, the company assigned to liquidate Asien’s assets, sent an email to customers Thursday afternoon with instructions on how to submit a claim for refunds on unfulfilled purchases.

Customers have until Aug. 31 to file a claim with the company either via email or U.S. mail.

“We are aware that Asien’s sudden cessation may have a meaningful impact on you,” an email from SG Service said. “We are going to get our arms around the wind-down of the business and creditor claims.”

Attached to the email was a notice of assignment, proof of claim form and W-9 form. Customers are not required to submit a W-9 form but vendors are, according to the email.

Download a copy of the notice of assignment, claims form and W-9 here.

Claims can be submitted for appliance purchases or services performed. The company has also asked that customers submit supporting documentation, such as invoices or receipts with their forms.

“This process will take time, but all known creditors will receive notice, updates and plenty of time to file a claim for any amounts owed to them,” the emailed statement said.

For decades, Asien’s Appliance was a go-to for many North Bay residents needing household appliances such as refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines and dishwashers.

It opened its store on Piner Road in 1948 and had 25 employees by the time it closed, according to data from the Better Business Bureau. The retailer was acquired by New York-based private equity firm 1847 Holdings in 2020.

The equity firm announced in a February news release that it was selling Asien’s and would offer a $5 million initial public offering, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.