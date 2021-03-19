Here’s how much San Francisco North Bay residents are social distancing, according to Google data

North Bay residents are spending slightly more time at home and significantly less time commuting to transit stations, retail and recreation, and parks since January and February 2020 before stay-at-home orders took effect, according to data compiled by Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report.

The mobility report compares the frequency and amount of time spent visiting common places from Jan. 13 to March 14, 2021, to baseline data from Jan. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020, before most shelter-in-place orders were implemented. Google uses data from its location services, such as Google Maps, to analyze how social distancing guidelines are being followed worldwide.

Less sheltering at home

The region’s residents are spending more time at home than they did before the pandemic began, but the amount of time they’re at home has gone down since the shelter-at-home orders were first put in place in mid-March 2020.

Sonoma County residents are spending about 7% more time at home than they did before the pandemic began, Solano County residents 5%, Marin County 8%, Mendocino County 6% and Lake County 4%.

But the amount of time people spend at home has decreased from March 2020 to March 2021. According to data from Feb. 16 to March 29, 2020, Sonoma County residents were spending 15% more time in their homes (8 percentage points higher than current data), Solano County 13% (+8 points), Marin County 17% (+11 points), Mendocino County 17% (+11 points) and Lake County 16% (+12 points).

Google noted that some of Lake County’s data for a year ago didn’t meet quality standards, meaning the data were too sparse for some days.

Since North Bay dwellers are spending less time at home, where are they going? The Google data suggests that more are going back to workplaces, stores, shops, salons, restaurants and other entertainment, and parks. But there’s been little improvement to the big falloff in transit use during the pandemic.

More commuting to work

People currently are commuting to work more than they did in March 2020 too. When shelter at home began last year, people in Sonoma County went from commuting to work 41% less than they did before the pandemic to commuting 18% less now. In Solano County, commuting has risen from 34% below pre-pandemic levels a year ago to 16% now, Marin 42% to 19%, Mendocino 32% to 14% and Lake 33% to 9%.

More time shopping

Google divides pandemic mobility for retail into two segments. Grocery and pharmacy covers markets, food warehouses, farmers markets, specialty food shops, drug stores and pharmacies. Retail and entertainment covers restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theaters.

North Bay theaters and museums were able to open briefly in June and recently with local counties’ move into the red (“substantial” spread) tier of California’s pandemic reopening system in late last month and earlier this month. The North Bay’s only large theme park, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, has been open for limited tours since July, and the rides are set to reopen April 1.

Grocery and pharmacy is a retail category generally considered to be “essential” services during the pandemic, and Google’s data showed those stores had less fall-off in customer trips compared with before beforehand than did the rest of the retail and entertainment stores in the industry sector.

In Sonoma County, grocery and pharmacy mobility bounced back to 18% below pre-pandemic levels from 22% below in the early days of the shelter orders. In Solano County, visitor traffic rebounded to 16% from 18%, and Marin to 22% from 30%.

For general retail and entertainment, Sonoma County residents are going to such establishments 27% less than before the pandemic, up from 53% less a year before; Solano 20% less, up from 45%; Marin 29% less, up from 61%.

Mendocino and Lake counties have fared best in the North Bay for residents returning to retailers in numbers closer to pre-pandemic levels. Mendocino residents are going to grocery 5% less, up from 29%; and Lake, 7% less, up from 13%. For restaurants and entertainment businesses, Mendocino residents are going there 11% less, up from 47%; and Lake, 2% less, up from 38%.

More time in parks

Park visitation is down by more than one-third in Marin and Sonoma counties from before the pandemic (improved from a roughly 60% drop a year ago from pre-pandemic levels). But Solano County residents are back in the outdoors at levels 20% below pre-pandemic visitation, but Mendocino and Lake county residents are nearly back to normal, with visits down 4% and 11%, respectively.

Less time on transit

Transit has been affected the most across the North Bay. Visits to transit stations continue to be down by over half in Marin and Sonoma counties and down by over one-third in Solano and Mendocino counties.

Lake County’s data this year was deemed too sparse but came in at 11% down from pre-pandemic levels, up from -42% last year, also on spotty data.

