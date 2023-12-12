Here's how unemployment in Marin County, California compares

Marin County's unemployment rate in October was 3.6%—ranked #53 highest out of 58 in the state.

Nationally, unemployment has leveled with pre-COVID rates, measuring between 3.5% and 4% for most of the past two years. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed a 3.9% unemployment rate in October. Previously, unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7% at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, and those rates remained elevated through late 2021.

Though national unemployment has mostly normalized, local economies vary widely. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to analyze unemployment in Marin County over time, and how it stacks up within California and across the nation.

The unemployment rate in Marin County is 0.3 percentage points below the national level, and 1.2 percentage points below the state level. It ranks #53 among counties in California—ranked first by the preliminary October 2023 unemployment rate, then breaking ties by the number of unemployed people. It trails behind Sonoma County, which also has an unemployment rate of 3.6%, but surpasses Inyo County (which has the same unemployment rate).

In real terms, it means an estimated 4,725 of Marin County's approximately 132,837 working residents are out of a job at the moment. That's 40 more than last month and 1,359 more than a year ago. Some economists fret another recession may be on the horizon, which would drive unemployment up with business closures and layoffs.

This story was produced using automation across 3,100 counties, boroughs, and parishes, based on writing and data reporting by Paxtyn Merten.