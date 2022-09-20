Napa, Marin, Sonoma entrepreneurs offer alternative to empty bottles in recycling bin

Feel good about recycling to keep packaging out of landfills or from becoming trash in our oceans?

But according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, less than 10% of single-use packaging is recycled. That’s a business opportunity: The refill store. And it is one several entrepreneurs in the North Bay are pursuing.

Refill Madness Sonoma

Logo art and T-shirt design for the Refill Madness Sonoma and Sacramento stores. (courtesy of Refill Madness)

Jana Wang’s T-shirt declares, “Plastic Enemy No. 1,” illustrated with noire-style drawings derivative of the 1936 anti-marijuana propaganda film “Reefer Madness.” Only what she is advertising in block letters is “Refill Madness,” the name of her refill and zero-waste shop that opened in Sonoma in February 2021.

The concept of a refillery (also called a refill store and refill station) is simple. Bring in your clean container from home, weigh it before filling, refill the container from bulk stock of say, laundry detergent, and pay by weight or ounce for what you have purchased.

“People tell me that every time they put a heavy plastic detergent jug in the recycling bin, they feel awful. They know recycling a perfectly good container doesn’t make sense,” Wang says. “Recycling uses resources, and you must find a market for that plastic. We replace what we recycle, so the plastic doesn’t go away. It just degrades into smaller and smaller particles, polluting our waterways and getting ingested by fish and shore birds. If something is being reused, you are eliminating one new plastic item.”

Refill Madness Sonoma, located in Sonoma Valley Center, is the sister store of Refill Madness Sacramento, which was created by Wang’s business partner, Sloane Read, six years ago.

Owners say both stores are thriving. The Sacramento store has done over 100,000 refills since it opened. Company records show that the Sonoma storefront has refilled 14,000 containers since opening a year and a half ago. That’s about 1,000 containers a month that have not entered the waste stream.

“Last year we did a little over $100,000 in sales,” Wang reports, “and this year’s total is already over $100,000. I know that two new stores have recently opened in the Sacramento area. It’s a growing sector.”

Refill Madness received Senator Bill Dodd’s 2021 Sonoma County Small Business of the Year honor. On Earth Day this year, April 22, Mayor Jack Ding presented the store with a Sustainable Business Award from Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Maison Verte in Napa Valley

When Ailene Chene Brisoux, who was born and raised in France, moved to California after living in Montreal for 15 years, she was surprised and disappointed to find limited options for refill in her town. Brisoux decided to start her own refill station.