Here’s when Wine Country event venues plan to reopen under California’s loosened pandemic rules

Lights could go on and visitors return in weeks to North Bay concert, play and other venues, but response to lifting of state restrictions is spotty and many locations will require masks and vaccination cards.

Depending on the tier color they are in, counties can expand indoor activities starting April 15. Then on June 15, the state is expected to demolish that tiered system and fully open up. For this to happen, the vaccine supply must remain adequate for anyone 16 and older who wants it, and hospitalizations must be stable and low.

That is leaving some North Bay venues eager to resume a more normal business model.

Anticipating being open for performances, The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa is expanding cleaning protocols. In addition to that, managers and supervisors from every department at the center will be participating in a training to become COVID-19 compliance officers.

“We think we will be back to two shifts, seven days a week literally by June 16 if things continue to move forward as they are,” said Rick Nowlin, CEO and president of Luther Burbank. “It’s ambitious because we have to staff back up. We are starting to look for additional employees, especially on events and maintenance teams.”

The iconic Uptown Theatre in downtown Napa is taking a slower approach to reopening.

“We are sticking with our original plan (of opening in the fall). We are only going to open when we can do so at full capacity,” General Manager Erica Simpson said. “It makes no sense economically except to open at 100% capacity. The margins are just too small.

“We also need time to prep and get ready and get everything into place.”

BottleRock Napa Valley, which is usually each May, had already announced plans for the three-day music festival to be in September after going dark in 2020.

“BottleRock Napa Valley remains scheduled for Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5, 2021. Additional details, including the full 2021 lineup, will be announced soon,” Tom Fuller with BottleRock said.

He would not answer other questions like whether it’s difficult to get performers to commit on what is relatively short notice in the music world.

Most in the performing arts world are itching to get back to work just like so many in the public are eager to turn off their devices in order to see and listen to live performances.

“The arts sector has been one of the hardest hit financially during the pandemic. Our venues were shuttered, and our artists, technicians and administrators suffered huge losses. Many nonprofit arts organizations have been forced to close their doors,” Gabriella Calicchio, director of Cultural Services for Marin County said. “The arts are an integral part of what makes our communities strong. The arts lift us up and bring us together in a way that no other medium can.”

Government actions

Even as the reopening occurs, businesses in the state still must comply with state and county regulations. And if the state is hit with a fourth wave of the deadly virus, restrictions could get tighter.

While the tier system is expected to go away June 15, until then every county is still supposed to abide by the yellow, orange, red, and purple system. The coded system dictates rules for indoor and outdoor activities.

Counties in the purple tier — which no North Bay county is in — does not allow for indoor events or gatherings. The red tier, which Solano County is in, allows venues with a capacity of 1,500 people to open at 10% occupancy. Orange tier allows for 15% occupancy, and yellow tier 25%.

The state is following the federal government’s lead in not requiring a vaccination passport. Instead, California is leaving it up to businesses to come up with vaccination enforcement regulations.

In the April 15 changes, the state is set to lay out when a venue must have guests prove they’ve been vaccinated. For instance, an indoor venue in the orange tier that seats up to 1,500 people could increase its capacity to 35% percent if all guests have proof of a COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

A regional venue that is doing so is Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. A negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination is required to watch a game in person. People are given a vaccine card after getting the shot.

The federal government is helping to spur opening with a grant program called Shuttered Venue Operators. The U.S. Small Business Administration on April 8 began accepting applications from people who operate venues with live performances, as well as museums and movie theaters. Also eligible for the $16.2 billion grant program are the live venue promoters, theatrical producers and talent representatives.